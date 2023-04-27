Ukrainian Zelenskyy optimistic after meeting with Chinese Xi

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a long and meaningful phone call on Wednesday, their first known contact since Russia invaded Ukraine. over a year ago, and Beijing appointed an envoy to seek a political settlement.

The hour-long call came two months after Beijing, which has long aligned itself with Russia, said it wanted to act as a mediator and a month after Xi’s visit to Moscow. The call also coincided with indications that Ukraine is preparing its forces for a spring counteroffensive. .

Zelenskyy was upbeat about the conversation, which offered him the chance to insert his views into what had been a two-way dialogue between Moscow and Beijing. Russian President Vladimir Putin is eager to keep Xi close as a counterbalance to the United States, which has sided with Ukraine.

I believe that this call, together with the appointment of the Ukrainian ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations, Zelenskyy said on Facebook.

An official reading on its website called the conversation productive and said it paved the way for possible interaction with the aim of establishing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stressed the need to regain all Ukrainian lands and said: There can be no peace at the expense of territorial compromises. In an indirect reference to US reports that China had considered supplying arms to Russia for its war, Zelenskyys’ office said it had asked countries to refrain from doing so because any support – even partial – is converted by Russia into the continuation of its aggression, into its new rejection of peace. China has said it will not supply arms to either side of the conflict.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing’s central stance was to facilitate peace talks, announcing that an envoy, a former ambassador to Russia, would visit Ukraine to seek a political settlement.

The ministry’s statement struck a positive tone, nodding to Kyiv’s insistence that its territory cannot be divided by annexations from Russia and making it clear that Beijing values ​​its longstanding ties. with Ukraine.

Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political foundation of China-Ukraine relations, according to the statement. China’s desire to develop its relations with Ukraine is consistent and clear. No matter how the international situation develops, China will work with Ukraine to push forward mutually beneficial cooperation.

Analysts have expressed skepticism about the prospects for peace.

The call balances the dialogue between China and Russia by showing that it recognizes Ukraine’s leadership and indicates that Ukraine is an important entity, said political science professor Kimberly Marten of Barnard College in the United States. Columbia University in New York.

But, she added in an interview with The Associated Press, unless undisclosed details reveal otherwise, it’s a non-starter. It’s pro-Russian. I don’t suppose it matters much to end the war.

She noted that the Chinese statement did not call on Russia to leave the occupied areas or label Russia an aggressor, and called the situation a crisis rather than a war.

Elizabeth Wishnick, of the US think tank CNA and Columbia University’s Weatherhead East Asian Institute, noted in an email to AP that the Chinese statement on the call contains no mention of a Russian troop withdrawal. , which in my view makes it a less than serious move and unlikely to contribute in any major way to ending the war, which will likely be decided on the battlefield.

In Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova welcomed China’s approach, praising Beijing’s willingness to strive to establish a (peace) negotiation process, while criticizing Kyiv’s rejection of any sensible move towards a settlement.

The White House described it as a positive development, allowing Xi to hear Ukraine’s perspective on the illegal and unprovoked invasion.

We think that’s a good thing, said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Talks between the two leaders had been expected for weeks, after China presented a 12-point proposal to end the fighting, although it did not contain details.

Russia and Ukraine are far apart in their terms of peace. The Kremlin wants Kiev to recognize Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula and the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, which most nations have denounced as illegal. Ukraine has rejected the demands and ruled out any talks with Russia until its troops withdraw from all occupied territories.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with the AP last month that he had not spoken with Xi since the start of the war and invited him to visit Ukraine.

China has announced that it wants to mediate in the war that has re-energized NATO. Xi’s stance bolsters China’s assertion that it is neutral in the war, despite blocking UN efforts to condemn the Kremlins invasion.

As Zelenskyy brought his country closer to NATO and persuaded alliance members to send Ukraine sophisticated weapons to help defeat Russia, Beijing echoed the Kremlin line in blaming the West to provoke conflict and fan the flames by arming Kiev.

When China in February called for a ceasefire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Zelenskyy cautiously welcomed Beijing’s involvement, but said success would depend on actions, not words.

Putin warmly welcomed Xi to the Kremlin, in what was seen as a powerful message to Western leaders that their efforts to isolate Moscow from the fighting in Ukraine have failed.

Also on Wednesday, Zelenskyy celebrated the 37th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in Chernobyl. to repeat its warnings of the threat of a new atomic disaster during his country’s war with Russia .

Zelensky drew a parallel between the Chernobyl accident on April 26, 1986, and Moscow’s brief seizure of that plant and its radiation-contaminated exclusion zone following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Last year, the occupier not only seized the (Chernobyl) nuclear power plant, but also again endangered the whole world, Zelenskyy said in an English Telegram article.

In other developments Wednesday:

Ukrainian and Russian officials announced the latest prisoner swap, saying 44 Ukrainian and 40 Russian prisoners of war had been released this week. The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram that the Ukrainians included soldiers, sailors, border and national guards and two civilians.

Head of the Southeastern Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko said Russia hit 19 civilian areas with 53 artillery attacks, six rocket attacks, seven drone attacks and one airstrike in the night.

At least two civilians have been killed and 13 others injured in Ukraine since Tuesday, the presidential office said.

An Italian journalist in Ukraine, Corrado Zunino, was injured and his interpreter Bogdan Bitik killed in the southern city of Kherson. Zunino, a correspondent for the daily La Repubblica, told the paper he suspected Russian snipers had hit him after crossing Ukrainian-manned checkpoints.

McDonald’s reported from Beijing. Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, and Andrew Katell in New York contributed.

