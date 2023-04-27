Man arrested in ‘evil’ murder and dismemberment of Florida Uber Eats driver, investigators say | Nation & World

Connect with us

An accused MS-13 gang member has been arrested in Holiday, Florida, and charged with what the sheriff called the ‘demonic’ murder of an Uber Eats delivery driver whose remains were found dismembered at the home of the suspect last week, according to investigators.

Oscar Solis, 30, a resident of the house where the driver made his last stop, was arrested and pre-charged on Monday with murder while carrying out a robbery after investigators discovered the victim’s remains in trash bags at home, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said. in a press conference Tuesday.

“I’m not going to explain how horrible this case was,” Nocco said Tuesday. “This individual is – what he did was demonic,” the sheriff later added.

Investigators believe Solis attempted to rob the driver and ultimately killed him, the sheriff’s office said in a Press release.

CNN was unable to determine by online court records whether Solis has legal representation. The sheriff said Solis was affiliated with MS-13a violent criminal gang with international ties to drug and human trafficking.

The driver was not far from home last Wednesday night when he texted his wife to say he was making his last delivery and would be home soon, Nocco said. The sheriff declined to identify the victim, but an affidavit in the case identifies him as Randall William Cooke, 59.

It was the last the woman heard from her husband, whom she reported missing later that night after he stopped responding to her texts and never came home, the sheriff said .

GPS data provided to detectives by Uber shows the driver’s last known location was Solis’s home in Holiday, Nocco said. Holiday is about 30 miles northwest of Tampa.

Motion-activated surveillance video from the home shows the driver at the door with a delivery bag at 6.56pm – just minutes after he texted his wife – but the video then cuts out, according to a criminal complaint.

The next day, video from an additional home camera shows Solis and another person carrying trash bags to the side of the house, one of which appears heavy and had to be dragged across the floor, according to the complaint.

When investigators opened the trash bags at the home on Friday, they found what appeared to be human remains in two of the bags, according to the complaint. A medical examiner later identified the remains as those of the driver, he added.

The bags also contained sweatpants that appeared to belong to Solis, which had been stuffed with remains, as well as clothing that appeared to be bloodstained and a shirt that appeared to belong to the victim that bore multiple puncture marks, according to the document.

Investigators then found the victim’s wedding ring and car keys in the house, the sheriff said.

Also in the home, investigators observed what appeared to be blood on Solis’ bedroom door, as well as on the couch, sink, toilet, shower tile and a mop, according to the complaint.

The victim’s car was found abandoned about a third of a mile from the suspect’s home, according to the complaint. Inside, a detective found a trash bag containing rags and paper towels that appeared to be stained with blood, a delivery bag similar to the one the victim was seen carrying in surveillance footage and a time card with Solis’ name on it, according to the document. .

There is no known connection between the suspect and the victim, Nocco said.

“All it seems is there was a gentleman working, he was making his last delivery of the night, and that person killed him for no reason, and took him away from his family” , he said.

Solis had recently moved to Florida after being released from an Indiana jail in January following a more than four-year sentence for assault and burglary, the sheriff’s office said in the news release. .

Solis was originally arrested on Friday for violating his parole outside of Indiana and failing to register in Florida as a convicted felon, Nocco said. The felony murder charge was added on Monday after detectives gathered more evidence in the case.

“We are heartbroken by the news of this horrific crime,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

There is no reason the victim “isn’t home with his family today, and we keep his loved ones in our thoughts.” We have been in close contact with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office throughout their investigation and thank them for their dedication. to this matter,” the statement said.

