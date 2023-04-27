“I am here because Donald Trump raped me”, testifies a writer





E. Jean Carroll recalls how Trump allegedly raped her

The writer, now 79, spoke on Wednesday, explaining how a “funny New York thing” turned into an alleged sexual assault by Donald Trump in the 1990s. Linda Schmidt of FOX 5 describes the day in court.

NEW YORK — E. Jean Carroll wept on the stand Wednesday during testimony, saying “being able to get my day in court is everything to me.”

But after regaining his composure, Carroll added, “I’m not going to sit here crying and wasting everyone’s time.”

The 79-year-old author and former magazine advice columnist testified that former President Donald Trump raped her in a dressing room of a luxury department store in New York City in the mid-1990s. She went public with her accusation in his book in 2019.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and broke my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back,” she said.

FILE – Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves as jury selection is due to begin in libel case against former US President Donald Trump brought by Carroll, who accused him of raping her in the 1990s , in Manhattan Federal Court in New York in April ( KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Carroll is suing Trump in civil court for defaming her and calling her a liar.

She told how she met Trump in the store and he asked her for advice on a gift for a woman.

Carroll said she agreed to help because she thought it would be “a fun New York thing” to do with a fun story to tell people.

Carroll testified that she recommended a hat, but Trump suggested lingerie. She said they joked and flirted and she followed him into the locker room and that’s when he allegedly assaulted her.

“My whole reason for being alive at that time was to get out of that room,” Carroll said.

After the alleged incident, Carroll said she only told two friends about it. She did not file a police report because she said she was afraid Trump would retaliate. She was also ashamed and blamed herself for flirting with Trump.

Jury selection begins in Trump rape trial

It was the scene in a New York courtroom as jurors were chosen to hear a nearly 30-year-old rape complaint against Donald Trump. FOX 5 NY’s Morgan McKay has the story.

Trump chose not to attend the trial in person, but as Carroll testified, he posted on his social media account, calling the case “a made up scam.”

“It’s a fraudulent and false story – Witch Hunt!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. His comments prompted the judge to warn Trump’s lawyers that he could create more legal problems for himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

