Visible change on the ground, PM Modi on transforming Indian economy atop Republic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Republic Summit on April 26, 2023. Addressing the summit, he underscored India’s eagerness to transform as the theme of the summit was the time of transformation which refers at the Amrit Kaal which falls between 2022 and 2047 – from the 75th anniversary of India’s independence to the centenary year of India’s independence. Prime Minister Modi said that the participation and contribution of every Indian is of utmost importance in realizing the dream of a developed Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began by praising Arnab Goswami’s improved Hindi conversation skills and congratulated Republic TV which is about to complete its six-year anniversary. Prime Minister Modi also praised Republic TV for its commitment to “Nation First” despite various obstacles.

In the policies put in place by our government after 2014, not only the initial benefits were taken care of, but the second and third order effects were also given priority. pic.twitter.com/oGtCUDnsor — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2023

During his remarks, Prime Minister Modi recalled his previous address at the Republic Summit 2018 on the theme “India’s Moment” and thanked the organizers for inviting him to the summit which revolves around the theme of “transformation time”. . Prime Minister Modi said the speed of expansion and development of the economy is one of the most important parameters to measure the transformation.

Prime Minister Modi said, “When the BJP came to power in 2014, India was sure that the country would not witness the transformation and this is now visible on the ground. The country is not changing, we are doing very well in terms of the economy.

For the first time in the country, the poor have security as well as dignity. pic.twitter.com/iAIfmRNQw3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2023

He said, “Over the past 9 years, India has leapt from 10th to 5th largest economy growing to 3.5 trillion economies. And India has done so despite the challenges of the pandemic. The first-order impact of any policy is visible. But the second- and third-order impacts of policies take time to manifest. You have to go back a few decades to compare these policies. License Raj’s economic policy adopted after independence made the government a controller, prohibiting private actors and MSMEs from thriving.

systematic approach, mission mode pic.twitter.com/CbCH92igyn — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2023

He added: “As a result, we have become poor. The second- and third-order impacts of this policy have been more severe. It has affected the manufacturing sector, reduced jobs, killed innovations, caused a brain drain and destroyed the country’s entrepreneurial capacities. We prioritized not only first-order impacts, but also focused on second- and third-order impacts. »

Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is a protective shield for much of the country’s population. pic.twitter.com/ZxIqDtnC0w — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2023

Prime Minister Modi said, “In PM Awas Yojana, we have given houses to families of 3.75 Cr, half of which are registered in women’s names. This is the first hit. The projects have created employment opportunities in rural areas. People with their own home have different confidence. They tend to take risks. Recently, the MUDRA program completed 8 years. It has granted more than 40 Cr in loans. 70% of them are given to women. We are witnessing a change in society thanks to these schemes which have ensured a strong role for women in the household decision-making process. These are second and third order impacts.

We have increased the budget of MGNREGA, increased its transparency. pic.twitter.com/IATu6uJkfy — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the first, second and third order impacts of Prime Minister Swamitva Yojana. He said, “Property cards are given to people after resolving disputes. This not only allowed people to keep their belongings, but also saved a lot of effort from the police. Direct benefit transfer programs ensured the security and dignity of the poor. What used to be called obstacles to development now become wheels of development.

India is working on three aspects… pic.twitter.com/igJ6OcFp5Q — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added: “We have also changed the mindset of those in power. We have made a mindset of service. We abandoned appeasement and focused on pleasing the people. We are working towards preventing the poor from becoming poorer. For example, Ayushman Bharat Scheme has so far saved Cr 80,000 rupees for the poor. This is not the only diet of its kind. There are similar plans for insurance, accident coverage, crop insurance, generic drugs, free vaccination, and food security during the COVID-19 pandemic. The One Nation One Ration and Jan Dhan-Mobile Phone-Aadhar trinity is an important part of this shield. A recent IMF article concluded that despite the pandemic, extreme poverty in India is on the verge of disappearing. It is the transformation that is brought about by these regimes.

In times of crisis, India has chosen the path of self-reliance. India has launched the largest and most successful vaccination campaign in the world. pic.twitter.com/gKmznT6hLR — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2023

Prime Minister Modi said, “I once called MNREGA a living monument to failed UPA governments. Previously, very few permanent assets were developed by spending money on MNREGA. After 2014, we created many permanent assets through MNREGA, including houses for the poor, livestock shelters, lakes, canals, etc. In addition, we have ensured that people working in this program receive their payments because we have incorporated direct benefit transfers. This saved Rs 40,000 Crores from falling into the wrong hands.

Exploring Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, he said, “Previously, the trend was that any advanced technology would come to India after a few decades. We have changed this trend. For this, we liberated tech-related businesses from government clutches, focused on developing tech in India, and got involved in futuristic tech with mission mode. Our progress in 5G by developing our own technology is a living example of this. No one can forget the story of the vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite various speculations about obtaining vaccines from other developed countries, we chose to become self-sufficient. I risked a lot of political capital by taking the decision to go for the Made in India vaccine. I did it only for my compatriots. There were people who denied the Made in India vaccine. I don’t know why these people were fighting for foreign vaccines.

Zero tolerance to corruption. pic.twitter.com/i9lEMb70Bw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2023

Detailing India’s journey to become a digital economy, PM Modi said, “Our Digital India mission is also a topic of discussion in the global diaspora. I saw it at G-20. People even asked us “Do you want food or data?” But now your bank is at your fingertips. Some pseudo-intellectuals have asked how poor people would buy tomatoes and potatoes with digital payments, and how digital payments would play out at a fair in a rural area. Isn’t this happening at every tea stall now? It benefits people so much. Still, there are a few people who have issues with Modi.

Highlighting the government’s tough approach against corruption, he said, “Let me tell you that this so-called dissent is because Modi has closed the doors of corruption to certain people. We have integrated an institutionalized approach against corruption. Why wouldn’t they spit venom against me whose corrupt revenues are now stopped? For example, we removed 10 Cr names of fake recipients of various programs that Congress gave money for. These people were never born. We did this by giving Aadhar constitutional status and then connecting it to the direct transfer of benefits, ensuring zero commission and zero corruption. This single step has ensured transparency in dozens of plans. Similarly, public procurement is also made transparent. The tax system is also made anonymous. Taxpayers will not encounter any agent. The GST also prohibits black income in several ways. We work honestly. Therefore, some people are harmed. They will blame me for this because they want to destroy the honest system again. They don’t succeed in their plans because they don’t realize they are fighting an ordinary man. Let all the corrupt and the dynasty come together, I will not stop my work. I need your blessings, countrymen.

Prime Minister Modi concluded by saying, “If everyone puts their effort into this Amrut Kaal, we will soon realize our dream of a developed Bharat. My best wishes to Republic for its future global media network. A growing number of honest Indians is a guarantee of Bhavya Bharat. THANKS.”