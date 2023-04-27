Xi Jinping meets with Zelenskiy for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine





(1ST UPDATE) According to Chinese state media, China will focus on promoting peace talks and make efforts for a ceasefire as soon as possible

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by telephone with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday April 26, for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fulfilling a long-standing Kyiv goal of publicly seeking such discussions for months. Zelenskiy immediately signaled the importance of the possibility of opening closer relations with Russia’s most powerful friend, appointing a former cabinet minister as Ukraine’s new ambassador to Beijing. Describing the phone call as “long and meaningful”, Zelenskiy tweeted: “I believe this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.” Xi told Zelenskiy that China would send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties seeking peace, Chinese state media reported. Xi, the most powerful world leader to refrain from speaking out against the Russian invasion, paid a state visit to Moscow last month. Since February, he has promoted a 12-point peace plan for Ukraine, greeted skeptically by the West but cautiously greeted by Kyiv as a sign of Chinese interest in ending the war. China will focus on promoting peace talks and make efforts for a ceasefire as soon as possible, Xi told Zelenskiy, according to Chinese state media. “As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, we will not sit idly by, nor pour oil on the fire, let alone seek to profit from it,” Xi said. . No peace talks in sight The 14-month war is at a turning point, with Ukraine preparing to launch a counter-offensive in the weeks or months to come following a Russian winter offensive that has made only incremental advances despite the bloodiest fights so far. There are no peace talks in sight, with kyiv demanding that Russia withdraw its troops and Moscow insisting that Ukraine must recognize its claims to have annexed seized territory. Ukrainian officials have long urged Beijing to use its influence in Russia to help end the war. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a “no limits” partnership agreement weeks before Putin ordered the invasion. Since then, China has denounced Western sanctions against Moscow but refrained from openly supporting the invasion. China has also become Russia’s biggest economic partner, buying oil that can no longer be sold in Europe, often at very favorable prices. Following the Xi-Zelenskiy talks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “We note that the Chinese side is ready to make efforts to establish a negotiation process.” The United States has said in recent months that it fears China may supply arms or ammunition to Russia, although Beijing denies any such plans. “Above the Table” China says it is well placed to help mediate the dispute because it has not taken sides. “What China has done to help solve the Ukrainian crisis has been above all else,” said Yu Jun, deputy head of the Eurasian department of the foreign ministry. Western countries say China’s 12-point peace proposal is too vague, offers no concrete way out of the war and could be used by Putin to promote a truce that would leave his forces in control of occupied territory while they come together. Earlier this week, European countries sounded the alarm after China’s ambassador to France said states like Ukraine that gained independence with the breakup of the Soviet Union “have not real status in international law”. Beijing has said its position on the independence of former Soviet states is unchanged. Rappler.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rappler.com/world/europe/china-xi-jinping-says-will-send-representatives-ukraine-talks-on-crisis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos