Donald Trump faces an avalanche of ‘compelling’ evidence against him





Evidence admitted by a court in the federal civil rape case against Donald Trump is “compelling” and “weighs heavily against” the former president, a lawyer says.

Trump is accused of raping E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist, in the 1990s at a Manhattan department store, an incident he says “never happened.” The case is civil rather than criminal, meaning there is no possibility of jail time for Trump if the jury’s verdict is against him, although he could face hefty compensation.

Trump is embroiled in a number of legal battles that could complicate his 2024 bid to reclaim the White House. Earlier this month, he became the first current or former US president to be indicted and brought to trial, in a Manhattan case based on allegations that he falsified business records relating to the payment of silent money to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case, as well as his claim that they had an affair.

Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on April 14. A nearly 30-year-old rape complaint against the former president went to trial on Tuesday. James Devaney/GC Images/GETTY

In her lawsuit, Carroll alleges that she was raped by Trump in a locker room at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store, after agreeing to help him buy a present for “a girl.”

According to the suit, Trump “maneuvered” Carroll into a dressing room, where he “stuck his hand under her dress and pulled down her tights.” Trump then allegedly “shoved his fingers around Carroll’s genitals and forced his penis inside her.”

Newsweek contacted Trump for comment via the contact form on its website.

Trump has strongly denied the charges, insisting he had “never met this person in my life, and calling the allegations a ‘hoax,’ after Carroll first went public with his story in 2019. In a social media post, he also said, “Although I’m not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!”

Carroll did not initially report the incident to the police, but she confided in two friends who verified the allegations when they were first made in 2019. She is also suing Trump for defamation over the comments. he made in response to the allegations.

Attorney Jamie White, a sexual assault expert who represented gymnasts abused by convicted U.S. gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, told Newsweek that Carroll’s case was credible.

“Speaking with my colleagues who also operate in this space, we are shocked that Trump has not attempted to settle,” White said.

He continued: “While there is to some degree a ‘he said, she said’ element, the evidence admitted by the court is compelling and weighs heavily against Mr. Trump – in particular, the two witnesses who will apparently testify that they were informed of the incident at the same time by Ms. Carroll.This is exactly the kind of evidence that can influence a jury in deciding whether an accuser is credible or not.

White also cited “the behavior that Mr. Trump has exhibited outside of the circumstances outside of this case, particularly the Access Hollywood tape. While not necessarily conclusive in this offense, it shows a tendency to touch women without their permission.”

The Carroll case was brought to court because of New York State’s Adult Survivor Act of 2022, which gives those who claim to have been sexually assaulted a year to file a lawsuit against the abusers. accused.

