Political instability weighs heavily on human rights

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Wednesday expressed concern over the ongoing political and economic unrest in the country and their serious impact on the human rights situation.

In its annual report, the HRCP said previous and current governments had failed to respect the supremacy of parliament, while wrangling between the legislature, executive and judiciary undermined institutional credibility.

The report, titled “The State of Human Rights 2022,” notes that political victimization continued throughout the year, with colonial-era sedition laws being weaponized to stifle violence. voice of dissent.

Dozens of journalists and opposition politicians have been arrested, followed by allegations of torture in detention, despite the same year parliament passed a bill criminalizing the use of torture.

The unrest following the successful no-confidence vote against former Prime Minister Imran Khan has seen law enforcement officials clash with protesters in various parts of the country over the right to freedom of assembly. violated.

The year saw an alarming resurgence in terror attacks – the highest in five years – with 533 lives lost, the report said, adding that the state continued to fumble in the fight against militancy despite warnings.

The HRCP also noted an increase in enforced disappearances, particularly in Balochistan, with 2,210 cases reported unresolved even as a bill criminalizing the act was passed by the National Assembly.

The report says that relief and rehabilitation for more than 33 million people affected by climate change-induced floods in the country has been woefully inadequate, underscoring the need for “empowered and adequately resourced local governments.” in every province and territory.

The HRCP expressed serious concern about the escalation of threats to freedom of religion or belief. While the number of police reports on blasphemy charges has declined, the report notes, the incidence of mob lynchings appears to have increased.

The Ahmadiyya community has been particularly at risk, with several places of worship and more than 90 graves desecrated, mostly in Punjab, according to the report.

Violence against women continued unabated, with at least 4,226 cases of rape and gang rape, compounded by an extremely low conviction rate for perpetrators.

Moreover, the scale of violence and discrimination against transgender people – the theme of this edition of the report – has been aggravated by the conservative backlash against the Transgender People (Protection of Rights) Act 2018. hard won.

In a year that began to see the country’s economic situation deteriorate, the report noted that the rights of workers and peasants were sorely neglected. Although the minimum wage has been increased, the state has yet to recognize that it has fallen below the threshold of a living wage.

Moreover, while around 1,200 bonded laborers have been freed in Sindh, the District Vigilance Committees formed in 2022 have remained largely dysfunctional. The country’s mine death toll also remained very high, at 90 workers.

The HRCP demanded immediate state action on these issues if it were to move towards a pro-people approach to politics, law and governance.

