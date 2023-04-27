Politics
President Jokowi will convene the Ketum coalition of government political parties to discuss the current political situation
JAKARTA (BeritaTrans.com) – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi would gather the general presidents (ketum) of the political parties (parpol) of the government coalition to discuss the political situation. This was conveyed by Trade Minister Zulhas.
According to him, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will bring together the presidents of political parties. Commerce Minister and PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan after meeting President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday (26/4/2023). Zulhas admitted to discussing the current political situation with Jokowi.
“Yes sir, what about the current political developments. Apart from the Minister of Commerce, I am also the President of PAN. Later we will meet. Hopefully later we will find the right time, you will meet the general presidents of the friendship celebrations,” Zulhas told reporters after the meeting on Wednesday (4/26/2023).
However, he did not reveal when the reunion would take place. According to him, a meeting of the leaders of the political parties of the governing coalition will be held after the meeting of the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB), namely the PAN, the PPP and the Golkar party, on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
“Tomorrow KIB (meeting). After that you also invited the party presidents to have coffee together,” he said.
The KIB meeting itself will be held at the residence of the Golkar Party Chairman, Airlangga Hartarto. The meeting will be attended by PAN General Chairman (Ketum) Zulkifli Hasan, Golkar Airlangga Hartarto Party Ketum and PPP Mardiono Plt Ketum.
“What is the date of the KIB? Tomorrow night we will meet. Tomorrow night we will have a meeting with Mr. Airlangga. Mr. Airlangga and Mr. Mardiono will be on the 27th,” Zulhas said.
On support for the 2024 presidential election, Zulhas said his party has yet to make a decision. According to him, the holding of the presidential election of 2024 is still long.
“Not yet, it’s still a long time,” Zulhas said.
Earlier, Zulkifli Hasan revealed that KIB will be holding a closed meeting in the near future. The meeting was held to address the PDIP’s decision to officially nominate Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as the presidential candidate (capres) for the 2024 elections.
“Of course, after that, we will be even more intense to hold new discussions so that our national commitment remains strong. Continue development to lay a solid foundation for Indonesia’s progress,” Zulhas said when he spoke. was met at his home in the Cipinang region in the east. Jakarta, Saturday (22/4/2023).
According to him, intense communication will be built not only with KIB members, namely PAN, PPP, Golkar, to address these political dynamics. He said his party would also communicate with members of the Greater Indonesia Awakening Coalition (KIR), namely Gerindra and PKB.
Therefore, the meeting will invite all member parties of the Grand Coalition.
“(The meeting) was over, I think. I suggested that at that time everyone join (KIB and KIR),” Zulhas said.
Meanwhile, when Ganjar’s name was mentioned in the internal PAN, Zulhas admitted that the Central Java governor figure had indeed been expressed on many levels. Therefore, he communicated this internally in PAN.
“Yes, many times, Central Java, how many times, then Eastern Indonesia. There are many of us, of course, we will communicate more intensely,” Zulhas said. (ds/sourceLiputan6.com)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.beritatrans.com/artikel/237577/presiden-jokowi-akan-kumpulkan-ketum-parpol-koalisi-pemerintah-bahas-situasi-politik-terkini/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Jokowi will convene the Ketum coalition of government political parties to discuss the current political situation
- Activision Blizzard: UK blocks Microsoft from buying world’s largest video game developer
- Residents and Advocates Discuss Housing Discrimination in Evanston
- Dr. Alfred Blue: The long-playing Thunderbirds hockey team doctor dies
- SHEIN ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE FASHION SPONSORSHIP TO STAGECOACH FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR
- Taliban behind Kabul airport attack kill IS leader – BBC News
- Greece: Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits the Dodecanese Islands at 23:00 EET on April 26
- Political instability weighs heavily on human rights
- Donald Trump faces an avalanche of ‘compelling’ evidence against him
- City of West Hollywood stands up against sexual violence on Denim Day
- More bill discounts for energy and commercial intensive sectors
- Xi Jinping meets with Zelenskiy for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine