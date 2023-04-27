President Jokowi will convene the Ketum coalition of government political parties to discuss the current political situation

JAKARTA (BeritaTrans.com) – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi would gather the general presidents (ketum) of the political parties (parpol) of the government coalition to discuss the political situation. This was conveyed by Trade Minister Zulhas.

According to him, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will bring together the presidents of political parties. Commerce Minister and PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan after meeting President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday (26/4/2023). Zulhas admitted to discussing the current political situation with Jokowi.

“Yes sir, what about the current political developments. Apart from the Minister of Commerce, I am also the President of PAN. Later we will meet. Hopefully later we will find the right time, you will meet the general presidents of the friendship celebrations,” Zulhas told reporters after the meeting on Wednesday (4/26/2023).

However, he did not reveal when the reunion would take place. According to him, a meeting of the leaders of the political parties of the governing coalition will be held after the meeting of the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB), namely the PAN, the PPP and the Golkar party, on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

“Tomorrow KIB (meeting). After that you also invited the party presidents to have coffee together,” he said.

The KIB meeting itself will be held at the residence of the Golkar Party Chairman, Airlangga Hartarto. The meeting will be attended by PAN General Chairman (Ketum) Zulkifli Hasan, Golkar Airlangga Hartarto Party Ketum and PPP Mardiono Plt Ketum.

“What is the date of the KIB? Tomorrow night we will meet. Tomorrow night we will have a meeting with Mr. Airlangga. Mr. Airlangga and Mr. Mardiono will be on the 27th,” Zulhas said.

On support for the 2024 presidential election, Zulhas said his party has yet to make a decision. According to him, the holding of the presidential election of 2024 is still long.

“Not yet, it’s still a long time,” Zulhas said.

Earlier, Zulkifli Hasan revealed that KIB will be holding a closed meeting in the near future. The meeting was held to address the PDIP’s decision to officially nominate Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as the presidential candidate (capres) for the 2024 elections.

“Of course, after that, we will be even more intense to hold new discussions so that our national commitment remains strong. Continue development to lay a solid foundation for Indonesia’s progress,” Zulhas said when he spoke. was met at his home in the Cipinang region in the east. Jakarta, Saturday (22/4/2023).

According to him, intense communication will be built not only with KIB members, namely PAN, PPP, Golkar, to address these political dynamics. He said his party would also communicate with members of the Greater Indonesia Awakening Coalition (KIR), namely Gerindra and PKB.

Therefore, the meeting will invite all member parties of the Grand Coalition.

“(The meeting) was over, I think. I suggested that at that time everyone join (KIB and KIR),” Zulhas said.

Meanwhile, when Ganjar’s name was mentioned in the internal PAN, Zulhas admitted that the Central Java governor figure had indeed been expressed on many levels. Therefore, he communicated this internally in PAN.

“Yes, many times, Central Java, how many times, then Eastern Indonesia. There are many of us, of course, we will communicate more intensely,” Zulhas said. (ds/sourceLiputan6.com)