Prime Minister Modi hails Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the closing ceremony of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam via video conference from New Delhi on April 26, 2023. | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu’s shared history and said such age-old cultural ties give assurance that the country has the inherent power to innovate even in the most difficult of circumstances. Prime Minister Modi, in his speech at the conclusion of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, described the festival as the confluence of the nationalist fervor of Sardar Patel and [famed Tamil poet] Subramania Bharti. The government of Gujarat organized the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam in which thousands of people from the southern state, having roots in Saurashtra, visited the places of their ancestors in special trains organized by the government of India. Centuries ago, many people had migrated to Tamil Nadu from Saurashtra region. Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam has enabled Saurashtrian Tamils ​​to reconnect with their roots, the Prime Minister has said. At this time when the unity of our country is taking shape through great festivals like Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, Sardar Sahab must have sent blessings to all of us. This celebration of national unity also fulfills the dreams of thousands of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to see Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat [One India, Best India]Mr Modi said. We have been cultivating the Sangam tradition for centuries. Just as the convergence of currents gives rise to the creation of a Sangam, our Kumbhs have been the Sangams of the ideas and cultures of our diversities. Each of these things has played an extremely important role in shaping us, our country. Such is the power of the Sangam! he said in his speech via videoconference. During the closing ceremony, the Prime Minister also launched the book Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamprashastih from Shree Somnath Sanskrit University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-has-the-courage-to-do-something-even-in-most-difficult-circumstances-pm-modi/article66780350.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos