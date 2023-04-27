Politics
Enter Oliver “The Danger” Dowden | Robert Huton
“This government believes in the principle of individual liberty and in the humanity and dignity of every person,” Kemi Badenoch told the House of Commons. She was responding to a question from Tory MP Michael Fabricator, who told her he feared trans people were being ‘demonized’. Badenoch wanted to reassure him. “In everything we do,” she said, “we want to take the toxicity out of debate.”
That was the government’s position at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, and it lasted four minutes and 37 seconds. “I’m sure what a woman is,” Rishi Sunak taunted Keir Starmer at 12:02 p.m., to cheers from his side. “Is it?” I would hate to hear what the Prime Minister would say if he wanted to put a little toxicity into a debate.
It seems obvious that the language the parties use towards each other is only going to get worse as the election approaches, but sometimes it’s really hard to imagine how either party will get there. Both leaders have been accused of covering up for rapists and child molesters. Where do you go from there?
The Prime Minister’s Questions left little hope that our democracy was on the threshold of a new era of informed debate. Starmer quoted George Osborne to Sunak, and the Prime Minister responded by quoting Ed Balls. Live long enough and you too may find yourself cited as a source of wisdom by your enemies.
Sometimes these sessions are just about making your own side feel good. At first, the two men were doing well on this point. Starmer called Sunak “Mr 24 Tax Rises.” The Prime Minister said Labor was on the side of “protesters and picketers”.
The Labor leader said families were poorer under the Tories. “Does the Prime Minister really think that everything is fine? Or is he just oblivious to life outside of his bubble?
Sitting next to the prime minister, Oliver Dowden glared at the opposition. You don’t often see a good glow, so it’s worth jotting down one when it does show up. It was a combination of a Paddington Bear hard look and a Draco Malfoy sneer. For a man who had just been appointed Deputy Prime Minister, in place of Dominic Raab, he did not look very happy. I remember Dowden from his days as a genial centrist ten years ago, and I watched with fascination his journey from staunch supporter of David Cameron to staunch supporter of Theresa May to staunch supporter of Boris Johnson to staunch supporter of Rishi Sunak. He never managed to be a loyal supporter of Liz Truss, but there are limits to everyone’s flexibility.
Sunak responded to Starmer by listing all the extra payments for people on welfare. Behind him, Sir Bill Cash said something that was unfortunately inaudible, but let’s assume he supported all these documents. The Prime Minister said all Labor had to offer was ‘more borrowing, higher inflation and higher interest rates’. Perhaps his argument was that voters already get all of these things, so they don’t need to bother to change governments.
Starmer suggested the government could raise money by scrapping the tax relief for the wealthy who don’t live there. Dowden’s expression was pure hatred. You could have used it to cut steel. Sunak, however, thought he saw an opportunity. The Labor leader, he said, ‘talks about this non-dom thing – I think he’s already spent the money he claims he would collect on five different things’. That’s a good point, but it was horribly awkward wording. Beneath the bench from him, Penny Mordaunt bit her lip at “that non-dom thing.” It was a very flippant way for the Prime Minister to talk about tax relief for the very wealthy, which until recently included his own wife. The work acclaimed with joy.
“I can see why he’s drawn to ‘that non-dom thing,'” Starmer replied. “This prime minister is so out of the country that he’s bragged that he doesn’t know a single working class person. So out of touch that he looks at a gas pump and a debit card like they just came from arrive from Mars.
Dowden seemed to think of a few ways to use a gas pump on Starmer. I didn’t know he was capable of such passion. Maybe when both sides run out of insults, they can move on to hand-to-hand combat. I would pay attention to the new Deputy Prime Minister. It could be even more dangerous than the previous one.
