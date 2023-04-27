“Donald Trump raped me,” testifies author E Jean Carroll: He pushed | world news





Advice columnist E Jean Carroll told a New York jury that former US President Donald Trump raped her and then shattered my reputation by denying it as she testified in her civil lawsuit seeking damages for blows and wounds.

Writer E. Jean Carroll is seen. (AFP)

Donald Trump allegedly sexually assaulted her in the locker room of a New York department store in 1996 and accused her of lying when she went public with her accusations in a book.

E Jean Carroll said, I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and ruined my reputation. I’m here to try to get my life back.”

Donald Trump has denied the charges. Ahead of E Jean Carroll’s testimony, the judge warned Donald Trump against posting on his social media site, Truth Social, where he called E Jean Carroll’s accusations a fabricated scam and a witch hunt . The judge said Donald Trump’s post was totally inappropriate and warned it could become a potential source of liability for him.

E Jean Carroll then described meeting Donald Trump as she left the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman.

He said, I need to buy a present, come help me. I was delighted. He picked up a fur hat and stroked it like a cat or a dog. Then he said, I know, lingerie. He led the way to the escalator,” she told the jury.

Calling Donald Trump very talkative and herself absolutely thrilled, she said, I was thrilled to go in lingerie with him. He was very funny.” Donald Trump grabbed a gray-blue bodysuit from the lingerie department and demanded that she try it on.

I had no intention of putting it on. I said, you put it on, it’s your color, she told the court, adding that Donald Trump was very lighthearted. It was very pleasant and very funny. I was flirting all the time, probably.

But the mood changed quickly, she said, after entering the locker room.

He immediately closed the door and pushed me against the wall. He pushed me so hard that I hit my head. I was extremely confused. I pushed back and he pushed me back against the wall, banging my head again,” she said, adding, “He leaned down and pulled my tights down. I pushed him away. .

My only reason for being alive then was to get out of the room, she said, but she couldn’t escape Donald Trump’s grasp.

He raped me, said E Jean Carroll.

It stopped me from having a romantic life again, she said, explaining that it was impossible for her to smile even at a man she was attracted to after the alleged rape.

