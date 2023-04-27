PM Modi says he won’t be deterred by corrupt people, dynasts forming grand alliance; Vows to rid the country of corruption and nepotism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged on Wednesday (April 22) to continue his fight against corruption and nepotism, regardless of the size of the alliance his opponents create against him.

On a Republic TV broadcast, Prime Minister Modi said that despite the efforts of those who seek to disrupt the honest system of government developed over nine years, they will fail in their attempts because their fight is not with him but with ordinary citizens.

His statement comes amid renewed opposition pressure to unite against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress and other regional parties have accused the government of abusing investigative agencies to target their leaders.

Prime Minister Modi said some media outlets are angry with him and creating heckling because he shut down their black sources of income.

Furthermore, he said his government’s use of technology has eliminated leakage in government programs and other expenditures to the tune of tens of thousands of crores of rupees.

Noting that his government’s use of JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar bank accounts and mobile phones) eliminated 10 crore of bogus recipients of various welfare schemes, Prime Minister Modi accused the previous Congress government of sending money to people who did not exist and whose number was greater than the combined population of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

He said that under his government, there are no half measures and isolated approach in the fight against corruption, and affirmed that an integrated and institutionalized mechanism is in place.

“No matter how important the alliance they form, let all the corrupt, all the ‘parivarvadi’ come to a stage, Modi is not going to turn his way. I am committed to ridding the country of corruption and nepotism and it will continue. I seek your blessings”, PM Modi said.