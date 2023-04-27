‘Donald Trump raped me’: Writer tells jury at trial





NEW YORK: At first, she thought helping Donald Trump buy a gift of women’s lingerie from a luxury department store would just be a funny New York thing. Even when, according to E. Jean Carroll, the then-businessman motioned for her to dress up as they challenged each other to try on a see-through bodysuit, she imagined something like a Saturday skit. Night Live that she had written. But soon, my only reason for being alive at that time was to get out of that room, Carroll testified Wednesday in the trial of his rape trial.

United States: more risks for former President Donald Trump in the investigation in Georgia than in the indictment in New York

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back, Carroll told jurors. The 1996 rape is pure fiction. He called the case a made-up scam, and more. This is a fraudulent and fake witch hunt story! Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. His comments prompted the judge to warn Trump’s lawyers that he could land himself in more legal trouble. Trump has not attended the trial so far, but his lawyers said Tuesday he could still choose to testify. president, and weeks after he pleaded not guilty to unrelated criminal charges involving payments made to silence a porn actor who said he had sex with him. done on the witness stand so much that after she cried telling jurors ‘being able to get my day in court is everything to me, she quickly calmed down and refused to take a break. I’m not going to m ‘sit here and cry and waste everybody’s time,’ she said writing for SNL. Trump was a real estate mogul and social figure in New York City. She said he asked her advice on choosing a gift for a woman, and that she was happy to oblige.As an advice columnist, asking Trump for advice on gifts was a wonderful prospect, and Carroll thought that “She would end up with a funny story, she said. She testified that she suggested a hat, but he turned to lingerie, and soon they were joking about the bodysuit. Amused and flirting, she went along, laughing even as he closed the dressing room door, maybe even as he pushed her against a wall. hand and then his penis inside her as she struggled against him. She said she finally brought him to his knees and ran away. Carroll said that for decades she didn’t tell anyone but two friends about it because she was afraid Trump would retaliate, because she thought it was my fault, and because she thought that many people blamed rape victims for this The alleged attack happened long before the #MeToo movement made it necessary to consider how victims of sexual assault are treated by law enforcement and the public. Carroll said #MeToo fueled her decision to come forward in a 2019 memoir and accompanying magazine excerpt. The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did. said he was not at the store with Carroll and had no idea who she was when she first went public with the story. He said she was totally lying and called the case a hoax, a lie and a complete scam. was set to begin on Wednesday, Trump used Truth Social to re-express his feelings about the case and alluded to a DNA issue that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled could not be part of the case. He was not happy. Trump, the judge said, appeared to be addressing his supporters and the jury “about things that are out of the question to talk about.” Kaplan called Trump’s message “a public statement that, on the face of it, seems completely inappropriate.” of any other article on this matter. not impair a potential new source of liability. Carroll is due to continue testifying Thursday, when Trump’s lawyers will likely get their chance to question her. Her federal lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a recantation of her allegedly defamatory comments. She has never pursued criminal charges. , an organization funded by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. Tacopina to speak with Donald Trump. Tacopina claimed that Carroll sued for money and attempt to politically punish Trump.Carroll, a registered Democrat, testified that she voted for her Democratic opponents in 2016 and 2020, but said it had nothing to do with her trial. I am not settling a political score at all,” she said. score.

