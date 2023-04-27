Politics
Outrage over Prime Minister Modi’s suicide ‘joke’
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘joke’ over the death of a woman by suicide at a media event on April 26 sparked outrage on social media, with many noting that for a prime minister to recite an alleged joke on suicide is extremely insensitive.
During the media encounter, Modi spoke to an audience in Hindi and his speech was broadcast live on a television channel. Here is a translation of his speech. This may be disappointing for some, so caution is advised.
modi said:
“In our childhood, we heard a joke. I want to tell you that.
“There was a teacher and his daughter committed suicide. She left a note: “I’m tired of life and I don’t want to live. So I will jump into Lake Kankaria and die. In the morning, he saw that his daughter was not at home. On the bed he found the letter. The father was very angry. “I am a teacher. For so many years I worked hard, and even now she misspelled “Kankaria”.
The audience erupts in applause at this point. Modi is also seen laughing.
He then said: “I am happy that Arnab [Goswami, Republic TV head] started speaking excellent Hindi. More applause followed.
“I didn’t hear what he said but I was paying attention whether his Hindi was correct or not,” Modi added. “Maybe you learned Hindi correctly because you lived in Mumbai.”
It is unclear why this “joke” was needed to compliment Goswami’s Hindi.
According to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau, 1,64,033 people died by suicide in India in 2021. This means that 450 people died every day. This is an increase of 7.2% in absolute numbers compared to the previous year.
According this article published in Indian Journal of Psychiatrythis is the highest level recorded since the creation of the NCRB.
More than a third (34.5%) of people who died by suicide belonged to the 18-30 age group. A further 31% were between the ages of 30 and 45, showing that the very people known as India’s “demographic dividend” are dying by suicide.
The fact that mental health is not a priority and that people do not see suicide as a serious problem was revealed in a survey conducted by the Live Love Laugh Foundation.
In a survey of 3,556 respondents from eight cities across India, a staggering 47% could be classified as being very critical of people perceived to have mental illness, Quartz had reported.
Recent reports have also shed light on how academic distress among young Indians is combined with factors such as caste discrimination even in elite institutions, rising unemployment and financial hardship, leading students to feeling isolated like never before.
Opposition leaders are among those who have registered outrage at Modi’s comments.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter in Hindi that thousands of families are losing their children to suicide and the Prime Minister should not laugh at them.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was one of the first to comment on the remarks on Twitter. She said the high number of suicides in India was a tragedy, not a joke.
“Depression and suicide, especially among young people, ARE NOT a laughing matter. According to NCRB data, 164,033 Indians committed suicide in 2021. A huge percentage of them were under the age of 30. It’s a tragedy, not a joke.
“The Prime Minister and those who laugh heartily at his joke should better educate themselves and raise awareness rather than ridicule mental health issues in this insensitive and morbid way.”
In a tweet in HindiRashtriya MP Janata Dal Manoj Kumar Jha, incisive, noted the applause that followed Modi’s comments:
“The unease is visible when the country’s prime minister tells a joke about a sensitive topic like ‘suicide’. But the applause and laughter after the joke is even scarier. We have become a very sick society… Jai Hind.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has shared 2021 NCRB data to show India’s figures for suicide deaths. She also called video triggering.
PM respected,
I won’t share the trigger video where you made a suicide joke while the audience laughed at the insensitive joke, but I sure would like to remind you that 2021 NCRB data shows that over 1.5 lakh d ‘Indians committed suicide, as well as deaths by suicide. pic.twitter.com/nWysoJSIRL
— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 27, 2023
Aam Admi Party tweeted through his official handle, “Imagine the callous disregard for human life of our Prime Minister who needs to make a suicide joke!?!?”
Gaurav Prakash of the Samajwadi Party cited a report by THE Quintetto note that “every nine minutes, a woman in India commits suicide”.
Journalists also talked about the joke.
“No aspect of callousness should be devoid of your indulgence”, Abhishek Baxi tweeted.
“Modi surpasses himself” writing Swati Chaturvedi.
If you know a friend or family member at risk of suicide, please contact them. The Indian Suicide Prevention Foundationmaintains a list of telephone numbersthey can call to talk with confidence. Icall, an advisory service run by TISS, hasmaintained a participatory list of therapistsAcross the country. You can also take them to the nearest hospital.
