“Donald Trump Raped Me” – NBC Chicago





At first, she thought helping Donald Trump buy a gift of women’s lingerie from a luxury department store would just be a funny New York thing.

Even when, according to E. Jean Carroll, the then-businessman waved her into a dressing room as they challenged each other to try on a see-through bodysuit, she imagined something. like a Saturday Night Live skit she had written.

But soon, my whole reason for being alive at that time was to get out of that room, Carroll testified Wednesday during his rape trial.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here trying to get my life back, Carroll told jurors.

As she took to the stage to give testimony that sometimes brought her to tears, Trump, from a distance, repeated his insistence that Carroll’s claim of a 1996 rape is pure fiction. He called the case a made-up scam, and more.

This is a fraudulent and fake witch hunt! Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. His comments prompted the judge to warn Trump’s lawyers that he could create more legal problems for himself.

Trump has not attended the trial so far, but his attorneys said on Tuesday he could still choose to testify.

The lawsuit comes as Trump seeks the Republican presidential nomination again, and weeks after he pleaded not guilty to unrelated criminal charges involving payments made to silence a porn actor who said he had sex with him. .

Carroll, a 79-year-old former columnist, was largely pragmatic on the witness stand, so much so that after she wept as she told jurors ‘being able to get my day in court is everything to me, she quickly pulled herself together. and refused to pause.

I’m not going to sit here and cry and waste everyone’s time, she said.

Carroll testified that she ran into Trump at the revolving door of Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified Thursday evening in the spring of 1996. At the time, she was writing a longtime advice column in Elle magazine, having also written for SNL. Trump was a real estate mogul and social figure in New York.

She said he asked her for advice on choosing a gift for a woman and she was happy to oblige. As an advice columnist, asking Trump for advice on freebies was a wonderful prospect, and Carroll figured she’d end up with a fun story, she said.

She testified that she suggested a hat, but he turned to lingerie, and soon they were making fun of the bodysuit. Amused and flirtatious, she followed him, laughing even as he closed the dressing room door, perhaps even when he pushed her against a wall.

Seth Meyers has strong words for President Donald Trump, who claimed he didn’t assault E. Jean Carroll because she wasn’t his type.

But then, she claims, Trump crushed his mouth to hers, tugged at her pantyhose and thrust his hand and then his penis inside her as she struggled against him. She said she finally pushed him away from her and ran away.

Carroll said that for decades she didn’t tell anyone but two friends about it because she was afraid Trump would retaliate, because she thought it was my fault, and because she thought that many people blamed rape victims for what had happened to them.

The alleged attack happened long before the #MeToo movement forced consideration of how victims of sexual assault are treated by law enforcement and the public. Carroll said #MeToo fueled her decision to come forward in a 2019 memoir and accompanying magazine excerpt.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did.

Trump, 76, said he was not at the store with Carroll and had no idea who she was when she first went public with the story. He said she was totally lying and called the case a hoax, a lie and a complete scam.

Trump’s comments launched a staggering flurry of hateful and sometimes threatening messages against him, according to Carroll, whose lawsuit also includes a defamation suit.

As court was about to begin on Wednesday, Trump used Truth Social to re-express his feelings about the case and alluded to a DNA issue that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said would not can’t be part of the deal.

He was not happy.

Trump, the judge said, appeared to be addressing his supporters and the jury “about things that are out of the question.” Kaplan called Trump’s message a public statement that, on the face of it, seems utterly inappropriate.”

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina noted that jurors are advised not to follow any online news or commentary about the trial. But he said he would ask Trump to refrain from further messaging on the matter.

I hope you do better, Kaplan said, adding that Trump may or may not tamper with a potential new source of liability.

Carroll is scheduled to continue to testify on Thursday, when Trump’s lawyers will likely have a chance to question him. His federal lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a retraction of his allegedly defamatory comments. She never pursued criminal charges.

Meanwhile, the judge ruled on Wednesday that the lawsuit will not be about funding Carroll’s attorneys secured from the American Future Republic, an organization funded by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Trump’s lawyers had argued that the money raised questions about Carrolls’ credibility. Kaplan concluded there was nothing there, and after hearing that Trump’s son Eric had just tweeted criticism of the funding, he again advised Tacopina to speak with Donald Trump.

Tacopina claimed Carroll sued to get money and try to politically punish Trump. Carroll, a registered Democrat, said she voted for her Democratic opponents in 2016 and 2020 but said it had nothing to do with her trial.

I am not settling a political score at all,” she said. I’m settling a personal account.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/national-international/e-jean-carroll-testifies-about-alleged-attack-donald-trump-raped-me/3127624/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos