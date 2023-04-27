The jurors in E. Jean Carroll v. Trump warned to remain anonymous





E. Jean Carroll arrives in court this morning. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

E. Jean Carroll arrived in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday morning with her head held high, entering 200 Worth Street with the striking elegance that has long accompanied her quick wit. It was the first day of the civil trial of her rape and defamation against Donald Trump. In a sandy overcoat and belted brown dress with black Wayfarers accenting the angles of her bobbed hair, the writer and journalist was greeted by supporters who shouted, We believe E. Jean Carroll! While there don’t appear to be any Trump supporters outside of court, it’s no surprise that Carroll has security, not only because of the high-profile nature of these proceedings, but also because of cause of the accused.

Trump is notorious for attacking anyone who takes legal action against him. (Trump posted a photo of himself holding a bat alongside Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.) These proceedings were not characterized by a sense of danger per se, but it was clear that Judge Lewis Kaplan recognized what could happen if Trump left like Trump. used to do. Before some four dozen potential jurors were introduced, Kaplan asked both sides to refrain from making statements that could incite violence or civil unrest. He didn’t imply that anyone would do anything to foment chaos, but he said he wanted to mention this as a housekeeping matter before starting the main event to avoid potential problems down the road. .

The legal heavyweights packing Kaplans courtroom, my goodness, there are so many lawyers, expect them to heed his warning as well, because Kaplan means business. At Carroll’s table were feminist lawyer Robbie Kaplan and a coterie of co-lawyers. Among them was Crowley, who during his tenure as federal prosecutor successfully prosecuted Chelsea bomber Ahmad Khan Rahimi using a Price Is Rightstyle display with a dumpster.

At the defense table was Trump’s thick-shouldered pit bull, Joe Tacopina, whose muscles looked ready to rip his suit jacket at any moment, like the Hulk as a lawyer. Additionally, there was a bald man, a bespectacled man, a bearded man, and a hairpin-cut man. Everything was fine. All men! Trump’s other lead attorney, Alina Habba, was not present.

When jury selection finally began, Kaplan informed potential jurors that they would be anonymous if selected. Neither he, nor the lawyers, nor Carroll and Trump would know their identities. Their names would be kept in a safe. If chosen, they would be protected to and from court. They would go to a pickup point in the morning, from where US Marshals would then drive them to court, secretly leading them into the building through a garage. Although it sometimes happens in criminal cases, it is virtually unheard of in civil cases. It’s all for your protection, Kaplan said. I would actually recommend that you don’t use your real names with each other, the fewer people who know who you are the better.

Although it seemed incredibly serious, jury selection took an expected but ultimately goofy turn as Kaplan questioned jurors about affiliations or opinions that might make them biased. Have they ever belonged or considered themselves supporters of QAnon, antifa, Janes Revenge, the Communist Party USA or the Ku Klux Klan? Not one raised their hand.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a jury of six men and three women was selected. As the panel was finalized, Ed Sheeran was downstairs in the cafeteria. He was in court for his own trial, this one accusing him of looting the musical structure of Lets Get It On. Sheeran said he ate a meatball sandwich. He described the sub as good.

Carroll went public with his allegation in 2019. Photo: New York Magazine

Carroll went public with her allegation in New York Magazine in 2019, following Me Too. As the opening statements unfolded, one of Carroll’s lawyers, Shawn Crowley, provided the jurors with an account of the charges as well as the reasons why Carroll did not come forward for decades. Crowley also provided a framework for future evidence Carroll immediately told two friends about the alleged attack; his attorneys plan to call on them and two other women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.

On the other side, Trump attorney Tacopina spent the start of his opening warning jurors not to succumb to partisanship, insisting that the Carrolls case was brought for political reasons and of status.

Crowley’s timeline dates back to early 1996. As Carroll was leaving Bergdorf Goodman one evening, she saw Trump walk in. Trump was famous in New York, Crowley said. Her name was on dozens of buildings, and her face was often in the tabloids, Trump raised his hand to stop Carroll: Hey, you’re that adviser! he would have said. Hey, you’re that real estate tycoon! Caroll replied Trump had to buy a present for a woman. Could Carroll help her? She agreed, thinking it would make a fun story.

As they browsed the store, Carroll made several suggestions. Maybe Trump’s friend would like a hat? A handbag? But they landed on the sixth floor. The lingerie department. There was a lace bodysuit on the counter. He wanted her to try it. Try it on yourself! Carroll reportedly answered, thinking he had put it on. Trump ushered him into the locker room.

The moment she walked in, everything changed, Crowley said. Nothing was funny. Trump forced his mouth against hers. He held her arm, pulled down her pantyhose and sexually assaulted her. She struggled to pull away from Trump, who had nearly 100 pounds on her. She could not. He forced himself into her. She finally managed to free herself three minutes later, Crowley said.

Crowley showed jurors a slide of notorious trumps catching them by the recording of the hot pussy mic. It was not a locker room conversation, she said, referring to Trump’s initial defense of her statement. That’s exactly what he did to Mrs. Carroll and other women.

After Carroll went public, Trump responded to her White House claims, describing her as a liar. He even said that Ms Carroll had to lie because, and I quote, she was not my type, Crowley said. He said she was too ugly to be attacked. Even when he left the White House, Trump didn’t stop calling Carroll a scam and his account a hoax in 2022.

Tacopina insisted Carroll’s evidence was weak and implored jurors not to punish Trump because they didn’t like him. People have very strong feelings about Donald Trump, Tacopina said. And it’s okay to feel what you feel. You can hate Donald Trump. It’s good! But there was a time and a place, he said, to express those feelings. It’s called a ballot box, in an election not here in a court of law.

Tacopina pointed to Carroll’s uncertainty as to when she said it happened in 1995 or 1996 and attempted to cast doubt on her claim that she thought he might try on flimsy lingerie by over his suit. It all comes down to: Do ​​you believe the unbelievable?

Tacopina argued that Carroll was being pushed by anti-Trump Republican George Conway. And, despite her allegations of defamation and threats, her life was never better after coming forward, Tacopina said.

