PTI leaders set to resume quest for legal redress





LAHROE:

The PTI and its rivals appear set to continue seeking the intervention of the Lahore High Court in their political dispute after the lake of Eid holidays over the past few months.

A wider bench headed by Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh had rejected the PTI’s request to order a suspension of the investigation by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) against party leaders and workers, but set a deadline. hearing on April 26.

The petitioners, including the PTI, had challenged the formation of the JIT to investigate cases against leaders and workers of attack on law enforcement and hooliganism outside the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The party had requested a stay order against the JIT investigation pending the disposition of the petition.

The party had previously complained about the delay of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in organizing elections in Punjab and the caretaker government, police, FIA and other departments for allegedly registering fake cases, arresting leaders and launched an operation in Zaman Park at Khan’s home.

The PTI leaders secured protection bail in several cases, including nine bails a day for Imran Khan in different cases, including FIRs registered under anti-terrorism laws.

In another case, Judge Jawad Hassan ordered the ECP to hold elections in the province within the stipulated 90-day period.

A larger bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh had disposed of the plea of ​​then Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi after Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman upholding the confidence vote held in the Punjab Assembly in the wee hours of January 12, withdrew his order to denotify him and his cabinet.

In another case, the LHC suspended the denotification of dozens of MPs and prevented the ECP from holding by-elections in their constituencies.

The LHC also suspended notifications of the President of the National Assembly accepting resignations.

The court had also barred police officials from proceeding with the Zaman Park operation until the Islamabad High Court ruled on Khan’s non-releasable arrest warrant.

Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard petitions seeking a safe way for Khan to reach the LHC to obtain bail in various cases and to stop police atrocities against him, his party, its leaders as well as the general public.

At one point, Khan appeared in court and confirmed that he had not signed a petition. The LHC had also suspended a PEMRA ban on broadcasting Khan’s speeches.

Among other leaders, the LHC had ordered authorities to provide copies of complaints and details of investigations against former Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. A bench headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti had granted PTI leader Shehbaz Gill a one-time permit to travel to the United States. The court also rejected several requests from the PTI and allied leaders.

Hearing a plea from Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rasheed, the LHC dismissed his challenge to the appointment of interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The LHC had also rejected the PTI’s plea against postings and transfers of public officials, especially to electoral constituencies.

Published in The Express Tribune, April 27, 2023.

