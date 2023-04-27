





The country’s top wrestlers resumed their agitation against the wrestling federation chief on Sunday, three months after they ended their protest sit-in following the formation of an oversight committee to investigate the serious allegations. NEW DELHI: ‘Why don’t you listen to our’ Mann Ki Baat ‘”, the protestation wrestlers asked the prime minister Narendra Modi Wednesday and asked for his time to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against his party’s MP and WFI leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh The country’s top wrestlers resumed their agitation against the wrestling federation chief on Sunday, three months after they ended their protest sit-in following the formation of an oversight committee to investigate the serious allegations. THE Ministry of Sports has yet to make public the findings of a six-member oversight committee that delivered its report on April 5.

On Wednesday, the wrestlers said they were surprised Prime Minister Modi congratulated them and clicked pictures with them when they won medals, but he has now turned a blind eye to their plight when they are on the road, in search of justice.

“PM Modi sir talks about ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Beti Padhao’, and listens to everyone’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Can’t he listen to our ‘mann ki baat’? He invites us to his house when we win medals and give us a lot of respect and call us his daughters. Today we ask him to listen to our ‘Mann Ki Baat'”, bronze medalist at the Rio Games Sakshi Malik said during an interaction with the media. Interestingly, Malik drew an analogy with the Prime Minister’s popular radio show “Mann Ki Baat” which completes 100 editions and to mark this milestone, several programs are organized by the government.

“I want to ask Dead Iranians (Minister of the Union) why is she silent now? We have been sleeping on the road for four days, enduring mosquito bites. We are not allowed (by Delhi Police ) to prepare food and train, why are you silent? I just want to say you come here, listen to us and support us,” added Malik.

Malik thinks their views may not be reaching the prime minister.

“Maybe our truth doesn’t reach him, so we want to meet him and tell him our problems.” 05:39 Protesting wrestlers hold their morning drill and training session at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar A moving world championship medalist Vinesh Phogat said, “we don’t have the (telephone) numbers (of the people concerned) through which we can contact him, so we are appealing to Prime Minister Modi through the media to raise issues. Maybe he then he will be able to listen to your cries. Our souls are almost dead, maybe he will see.”

“He’s doing his ‘Mann ki Baat’ program but has he, even for a minute, thought about our ‘mann ki baat, how big of a dilemma, does he think we face the that the nation’s daughters are sitting on the roads and about to quit wrestling by standing up against a major criminal?”

Vinesh also said they would be holding a candle light march later that evening.

“Maybe the authorities can’t see, so we’re going to have a candlelight march to offer some light. Maybe they can see that the girls of India, who aren’t just wrestlers but represent the feelings of many women, are on the roads.

Tokyo Games bronze medalist Bajrang also appealed to the prime minister. Wrestlers protest: Supreme Court questions why there is no FIR against WFI chief “These are girls from India calling on you, please do them justice,” he said.

“We had brought wrestling mats for training but we weren’t allowed to, although we can’t prepare our food here because there is no permission. Now will we have to take the permission even to breathe,” Bajrang asked.

He also added that efforts are being made by the WFI chief’s men to scare them away.

“A few people are trying to discourage us and scare us by telling stories about how Brij Bhushan killed an opponent. But let me tell you, we’re not going to be scared.” 01:24 Sexual Harassment Allegations: Case is in Supreme Court and court will decide, says WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Vinesh also called on all athletes across all disciplines to stand united by their side.

“Can we not leave behind greed, fear and self-interest? I call on all athletes in the nation, Olympic medalists, national medalists and world championship medalists to come together and stand united.

“If we come together, there’s no reason why we can’t one day be the number one nation at the Olympics.”

