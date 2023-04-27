‘Donald Trump raped me,’ Orange County accuser testifies at start of trial | Daily Voice of Orange du Nord





The New York columnist’s comments came on the first day of her testimony in her civil battery and libel trial against the former president, which continued in Manhattan on Wednesday, April 26.

Carroll, now 79 and living in Orange County’s Hudson Valley, made headlines in June 2019 when she claimed in a New York Magazine cover story that Trump had raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s.

Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying he had never met Carroll and that she was totally lying to sell her memoir and was not my type.

Those comments, made in 2019 when Trump was president, prompted Carroll to sue him for defamation.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen, Carroll told The Washington Post on Wednesday. He lied and shattered my reputation and I’m here to try and get my life back.

Carroll then described to jurors how thrilled she was to meet Trump at Bergdorf Goodman, where she claimed to have followed him into the lingerie section to help pick out a gift for another woman.

She then testified that she accompanied Trump to a dressing room, where she claimed he forced his fingers inside her.

It was a horrible feeling because he put his hand inside me and bent his finger, The Washington Post cited Carroll as a witness.

She testified that Trump then raped her in the locker room before pushing him back to his knees.

Carroll said she didn’t file a police report after the alleged incident because she blamed herself.

I still think about why I walked in there to put myself in this situation, the Washington Post called her as a witness. And I’m proud to say that I got out. I lifted my knee, I pushed it away.

She went on to say that she was never able to have a romantic life again and had not had sex since the alleged encounter.

Carroll is suing Trump for unspecified damages under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily gives victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file a civil lawsuit, even if it happened there. decades ago.

She also wants a judge to order Trump to retract his statements.

The former president is not expected to attend the trial.

In an article on Truth Social, he denounced the lawsuit as a scam and a “witch hunt”, and called Carroll’s lawyer a political operative”.

In court on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan warned Trump’s attorneys about his statement, saying it and future ones like it could lead to a new source of potential liability, CNN reports.

In March 2023, Kaplan ruled that jurors in the case would remain anonymous, citing Trump’s past words and actions, saying the former president repeatedly attacked courts, judges, various enforcement officials laws and other officials, and even individual jurors in other cases.

