Jacob Rees-Mogg’s clash with guest GB News gets messy





Jacob Rees-Mogg appeared to meet his match on Tuesday night after inviting an anti-Brexit commentator to his own GB News show. The Tory MP, who served in government under Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, now hosts an evening talk show called State Of The Nation and his chat (or rather argument) with one particular commentator has gone viral. Marina Purkiss, known for airing her anti-Brexit views and publicly opposing the Tory government, clashed with Rees-Mogg several times over a wide variety of issues during their brief on-air exchange. The debate started with the culture wars, as Rees-Mogg asked his guest if they really existed. Purkiss said she believed that was the case and explained: Because people like you and your party in government, they desperately need them to exist because what else are you going to win the next election on ? She said it was all just a distraction technique to keep people from focusing on the real grievances in their lives that are caused by your government. She suggested education issues, ambulance waits and soaring energy bills are all the real issues people are facing in the UK right now. Rees-Mogg said: Isn’t that why you should stand up for free speech? Because if you attack free speech in certain areas, then you put the government in charge, you decide that politicians should… Purkiss chimed in: Mr free speech here, did you or didn’t you vote to stop people from protesting if it was boring? Rees-Mogg said public protest was key to free speech. Purkiss replied: What you do is flawed. Your freedom of speech all you do is you use your platform, you were born into a life of privilege Jacob, you decided to be a con man to lie to people who trust you. The commentator also explained her own stance on government, saying: I’m not a massive leftist, I just realized what you were doing in government is disgusting, and you lie and you lie and you lie and you have no contrition. Then they moved on to Brexit, which Purkis says happened because Rees-Mogg (along with other proponents of leaving the EU) lied and the public believed him. Are you telling me that they [voters] should have known you were a liar? She added. Rees-Mogg fired back: Everything you do is abuse. You don’t make any arguments. Purkiss pointed out that Brexit had yet to bring cheaper goods, even though Brexiteers had promised it would as the referendum approached. Rees-Mogg just said everything was in the works. Then the pair clashed over fracking and green energy, as the debate continued to escalate. Purkiss said: You’ve been proven, time and time again, and do you know what, you never say: I’m so sorry, I told you everything would be fine and it’s not. You disagree with me, but that’s not the same as lying, Rees-Mogg replied. What I promised about tariffs and food is true, they are being approved with the free trade agreement we negotiated. The couple somehow turned around to wake up in their discussion as well, before the MP cut off the interview. A nine-minute clip of their tense debate was also shared on Twitter and in less than 12 hours had more than five million views. Don’t want to watch GB News? Don’t worry, you can watch @MarinaPurkiss destroy Jacob Rees Mogg here It’s actually the closest I’ve ever had to feeling sorry for him. Ps: I wonder if he supports fracking because of his alleged financial interests in the fossil fuel industry via Odey? pic.twitter.com/WW4kfuFKnk — Supertanski (@supertanski) April 25, 2023 And users were quick to praise Purkiss for humiliating the Tory MP. Oh wow, watch Marina Purkiss rinse and burn Jacob Rees Mogg on every subject under the sun, fracking, Brexit, free speech, Black Boy Lane, etc. You are a legend, never change Marina @MarinaPurkiss pic.twitter.com/uj9A4iHn3t — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) April 25, 2023

