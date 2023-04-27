Turkey: Erdogan announces pause in re-election campaign due to illness





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has announced a two-day hiatus in his presidential re-election campaign after indicating he was suffering from stomach flu. While being interviewed by a panel of local television journalists on Wednesday, the Turkish president felt ill, leading to the interruption of the program by an advertising page. He returned to the antenna fifteen minutes later apologizing, pale complexion and red eyes. “I’ve had a lot of work for the last two days and I’ve come down with the stomach flu. I had thought about canceling the interview but I kept it anyway because I had committed to it. I beg your pardon as well as your viewers,” the president said. A few hours later, he announced the cancellation of his public campaign commitments for the next two days. “I would like to thank each of the citizens of my dear nation, each of my brothers and sisters for their wishes of recovery and their prayers following the slight inconvenience I had during the show, due to my very busy schedule. . Unfortunately, I will not be able to meet my brothers and sisters from Krkkaleli, Yozgat and Sivas today. I ask them all to forgive me. I will rest at home today on the advice of doctors,” Erdoan tweeted. Erdoan had planned to speak in several locations across the country. He was also supposed to inaugurate the country’s first nuclear power plant, but will attend the event virtually. AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici Turkey’s main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu is in Ankara, Turkey. As the presidential and legislative elections are approaching, the 69-year-old Turkish president has indeed spared no effort, chaining campaign speeches in recent days. For each evening of Ramadan, Erdoan had broken the fast in different localities. In power for 20 years, Erdoan hopes to stay in power is challenged by his rival Kemal Kilidaroglu, candidate of the National Alliance party.

