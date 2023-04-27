Live updates from the Trump trial today: E Jean Carroll fights back tears as she describes extremely painful rape





Donald Trump reacts to Joe Bidens 2024 re-election campaign announcement

E Jean Carroll spoke during his civil rape trial against Donald Trump on Wednesday and held back tears as he described the alleged assault in gruesome detail.

The former advice columnist began her testimony with a simple statement: I’m here because Donald Trump raped me.

She then went into detail about the day she claims Mr Trump pushed her into a locker room before launching an extremely painful assault.

Hours earlier, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to brand the trial a witch hunt while spouting shameful assumptions about the rape.

Does anyone think I would take an almost 60-year-old woman I didn’t know from the front door of a busy department store (me being very famous, to say the least) you might say!), in a small box , and . her, he wrote. She didn’t scream? There are no witnesses? Has anyone seen this? She never complained to the police? If I was seen there with a woman-BIG PRESS. SCAM!

His posts angered the judge, who implored Mr Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, to stop him publishing about the case.

HighlightsView latest update 1682575200I don’t put bad things in my diary

Mr Trump’s lawyer said during opening arguments that Ms Carroll did not write about the alleged rape in her diary.

I am very superstitious. I don’t put bad things in my diary, she said when asked why, according to Law & Crime.

Gustaf Kilander27 April 2023 07:00

1682571600He raped you, E Jean. You should go to the police, a friend tells Carroll

Ms Carroll said she had so much adrenaline as she tried to get away from Mr Trump.

Do you know if he ejaculated? he was asked.

I don’t think so, Ms Carroll replied, according to Law & Crime.

When asked how long the alleged assault lasted, she replied, very few minutes, very few. This is another thing that surprised me.

She said it came as a surprise because of the rapid change from the joshing tone Mr Trump had used earlier.

She said she told her friend Lisa Birnbach about the episode and maybe thought it was funny.

When asked why she might have thought it was funny, she replied that I hadn’t processed it. I hadn’t processed what was going on.

When asked if it was all funny now, Ms Carroll replied: No, it was tragic.

She said Mrs. Birnbach, who is expected to testify, told her he raped you. He raped you, E Jean. You should go to the police.

I said No way. She said, I am going with you.

Gustaf Kilander27 April 2023 06:00

1682568000As I sit here today I still feel it’

Mrs. Carroll was asked, at some point during this meeting, do you remember saying no?

No, she said quietly, according to Law & Crime.

I don’t remember saying it, she added, but noted that she may have.

I don’t yell, when asked if he yelled.

He pulled my pantyhose down and his hand, his fingers entered my vagina which was extremely painful, she said, adding that he bent his fingers.

As I sit here today, I still feel it, she added.

That’s when Mr. Trump inserted his penis, Ms. Carroll said.

Gustaf Kilander27 April 2023 05:00

1682564453E Jean Carroll recounts Trump’s alleged rape in gruesome detail: I’m not screaming. i am a fighter

E Jean Carroll recounts Trump’s alleged rape in gruesome detail: I’m not screaming. i am a fighter

E Jean Carroll, the woman accusing Donald Trump of rape, spoke in her civil lawsuit against the former president where she recounted the horrific assault in detail.

Ms. Carroll testified Wednesday that she was with Mr. Trump at Bergdorf Goodmans department store in the mid-1990s when Mr. Trump assaulted her in the dressing room.

The former Elle columnist said the former president asked her to try on an outfit in the dressing room.

He closed the door and pushed me against the wall, Ms. Carroll said. I was confused. I laughed.

She said she pushed Mr Trump away but he pushed her against the wall again.

Learn more:

Ariana Baio27 April 2023 04:00

1682562653Trump’s legal exposure looks overwhelming, lawyer says

Lawyer Jamie White, who represented Team USA Gymnastics members who were assaulted by former coach Larry Nasser, told The Independent that Mr Trump’s legal exposure seemed overwhelming.

Contemporaneous statements Ms Carroll made to friends would likely be crucial for the jury to believe her claims, he said.

Whenever there is an incident, he said, she said, especially in this case, we are looking for corroboration. So you can’t say she went back in time and strengthened her story, he said.

Mr White, of White Law, added that Mr Trump likely would have tried to reach a settlement at the 11th hour to avoid the trial.

If Mr. Trump testifies and admits guilt, he could face criminal liability because New York does not have a statute of limitations for first-degree sexual assaults, Mr. White added.

So if he comes forward and provides testimony and the prosecutor decides he may have committed a first-degree criminal sex act, criminal charges could be laid.

Gustaf Kilander27 April 2023 03:30

1682560853It was absolutely clear that I didn’t want anything else to happen’

Ms Carroll agreed that she was flirting with Mr Trump during the encounter.

When asked if it’s escalating, she said the comedy is escalating, according to Law & Crime.

She added that opening the door was a problem because she walked in.

She said Mr Trump pushed her against the wall and she became very confused.

I kept laughing, because for a minute I thought maybe it was a mistake, she said.

He was very tall, she said. He bent down and pulled down my pantyhose.

I pushed him away. It was absolutely clear that I didn’t want anything else to happen, she added.

Gustaf Kilander27 April 2023 03:00

1682559053The alleged encounter began as Carroll left the department store

Ms Carroll said the encounter with Mr Trump began when she left the department store and Mr Trump raised his hand and did what she said was the universal sign.

Mr Trump said he recognized she had the lady counsel and she said hey, you’re that real estate tycoon, according to Law & Crime.

When she revealed her age at the time, 52, Mr Trump quipped: You are so old.

Gustaf Kilander27 April 2023 02:30

1682557253 Donald Trump was very light, very pleasant and pleasant and very funny ‘

Ms Carroll said she joined Mr Trump in the department store to find a present for a woman.

She said he took a sheer gray bodysuit.

It looks like a bathing suit, but it was see-through, she said, according to Law & Crime. It used to be called teddy bears.

Go put that on, Mr Trump said, Ms Carroll calling it a joke, a joke.

You put it. It’s your color, she told him.

I started watching it as a Saturday Night Live skit, she added. Donald Trump was very light, very pleasant and pleasant, and very funny.

Ms. Carroll was asked, just to be clear, was Trump dragging you into the locker room?

Gustaf Kilander27 April 2023 02:00

1682555831E Jean Carroll collapses in the witness box as she testifies to alleged rape at the hands of Donald Trump

There was the public figure; the best-selling writer, TV host and advice columnist Ask E Jean who was always upbeat, optimistic and tried to help others.

And then I have a private me, and it’s the one who can’t admit out loud that there was pain, she testified.

Bevan Hurley has the details.

Josh Marcus27 April 2023 01:37

1682555453When do you think Donald Trump assaulted you? »

Ms Carroll admitted she was unsure of the timing of the rape, which led to an objection from Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina.

When do you think Donald Trump assaulted you? asked the lawyer.

From what I was wearing, tights but no coat, I’d say spring. Ms. Birnbach wrote a story about Mr. Trump and bombshell Mar-a-Lago, she said before Joe Tacopina objected, according to Inner City Press.

Mr. Tacopina said that I had referred to 1995 or 1996, said Ms. Carroll.

Just how did the article help you remember? asked the lawyer.

Lisa Birnbach wrote it down, Ms Carroll said, adding that she had been to Mar-a-Lago in February 1996. I believe she would not have gone there if she had known what [Trump] had done to me.

Mr. Tacopina again objected, but Judge Kaplan chose to let it go.

Gustaf Kilander27 April 2023 01:30

