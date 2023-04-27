Must move nation forward, but will encounter divisive forces: PM Modi

Highlighting India’s diversity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while virtually addressing a Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam event in Gujarat on Wednesday, said divisive forces will pose obstacles as India moves towards 2047 goal to become a developed country.

We celebrate diversity. We celebrate different languages ​​and skills. There is diversity in our beliefs… This diversity does not divide us but it strengthens our bonds and relationships because when various currents come together then ‘sangamam’ happens, Modi said addressing a group of Tamils, who have their roots in Saurashtra. state region.

The Prime Minister recalled how he initiated a similar event in Madurai when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2010. He also recounted how a similar event took place a few months ago in Varanasi titled Kashi Tamil Sangaman.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the closing ceremony of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam at Somnath on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event via video conference. (PhotoExpress)

Today we aim for an India in 2047. We have challenges that date back to slavery and seven decades later. We must move the nation forward, but along the way we will encounter divisive forces and people who will lead us astray. But India has the strength to do something new, despite the difficult situations, Modi said while addressing the audience at Somnath in Hindi.

The Prime Minister pointed out that parts of India’s history remained hidden for several years. We will only feel more proud of our heritage when we know it, when we free ourselves from the slave mentality and discover ourselves. Be it Kashi Tamil Sangamam or Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, these events become an encouraging campaign for this. There are so many things between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, which have been deliberately hidden from us. Information about Saurashtrians migrating to Tamil Nadu during the foreign invasion was limited to a few historians. But these two states have been linked since ancient times, he said.

When the foreign invasions started against India, the attack on the culture and respect of the country took the form of an attack on Somnath (temple). At that time, there were no modern means. It was not the age of information technology. There were no fast trains or planes. But our ancestors knew that our country stretched from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean. Thus, they (the migrant Saurashtrians) did not worry about how they will adapt to a new environment, a new language and new people.

To save their beliefs and identity, they migrated in large numbers from Saurashtra to Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu welcomed them and gave them support to start a new life. What can be a better example of “Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat”, he added.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was present at the event, said, “This is a historic event that unites western and southern India. It is meant to showcase the religion, history, culture and tradition of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. The invaders tried to break the unity of our country and destroy its culture.

Recounting how Gujarat had taken in all those fleeing oppression, including Parsis from Iran and women and children from Poland, during World War II, Patel said: This was perhaps the first incident where people from Gujarat were forced to migrate during an invasion. People from other states welcomed them. Patel was referring to his government’s claim that the people of Gujarat fled in fear of the invading armies of Mohammad Ghazni who attacked the temple of Somnath in 1024 AD.

Union Culture Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said at the event, “We are getting to know our own history. So, I have to say “thank you very much PM Modi”. Thanks to you, we are learning our history lessons. We have the opportunity to remember the forgotten history of the country.

We are introduced to the concept of “Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat” imagined by our ancestors. What is ‘shresht’ and ‘uttam’ in India is the culture and tradition that existed 5,000 years ago. This culture and this tradition unites us. My name is Meenakshi and I reside in North India but I have a South Indian name. It is the tradition of this country.

The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam which started on the 17th April saw Tamilians from Saurashtra coming in batches and visiting the pilgrimages of Somnath and Dwarka in addition to the Gir Forest and the Statue of Unity.