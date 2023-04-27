During the Eid gathering at Megawati, Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed Ganjar Pranowo

POPULARITAS.COM – Indonesian President Joko Widodo accompanied by First Lady Iriana on Thursday (4/27/2023) visited the house of PDI Perjuangan President Megawati Sukarno Putri. On this occasion, the daughter of publisher Bung Karno received them both at the official residence of Jalan Teuku Umar.

PDI Perjuangan Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said in his written statement that President Joko Widodo’s visit with the first lady comes in the context of halal bihalal in the atmosphere of Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijriyah.

The arrival of the President and First Lady was immediately welcomed by Megawati and herself. Afterwards, Ibu Mega invited her into the living room to chat and discuss various issues, as well as minor issues regarding Eid.

Hasto later explained, To the President of the Republic of Indonesia and Mrs. Iriana, Mrs. Mega explained the history and meaning of halal bihalal. So, he explained, halal bi halal was the brainchild of Sukarno and Rais Syuriah PBNU at the time KH Abdul Wahab in 1948.

The purpose of bihalal halal is to strengthen the bonds of friendship and brotherhood among other Muslims, Hasto was quoted in the conversation between Megawati and President Joko Widodo.

Apart from that, Hasto continued, the meeting between Mega and Joko Widodo also focused on Ganjar Pranowo after the PDI-P nominated Central Java Governor as the presidential candidate of the PDI Perjuangan.

The two looked serious and occasionally laughed as they discussed the political dynamics after Ganjar Pranowo’s election. The meeting, which lasted an hour, ended with a group photo, said Hasto Kristiyanto.