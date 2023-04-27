







Update: April 27, 2023 1:06 p.m. EAST

London [UK]Apr 27 (ANI): An independent report commissioned by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has raised concerns about the growing influence of pro-Khalistan extremists within Britain’s Sikh community, Khalsa Vox reported.

The Bloom Review, an independent report commissioned by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, called on Rishi Sunak’s government to urgently address the issue and protect most Sikhs in the UK who do not support the ideology. extremist.

The report insists on the advisability of tackling the question. The report notes that Sikh communities in the UK face coercion and intimidation from fringe Khalistan elements, Khalsa Vox reported. These pro-Khalistan groups artificially inflate their influence and attract disproportionate attention by lobbying political bodies under the guise of human rights activism.

According to the report, the actions of pro-Khalistan groups create a false image of legitimacy that is not in line with the beliefs of the Sikh faith. It is important to understand that the Khalistan separatists do not represent the views of most British Sikh communities, according to the Khalsa Vox report.

The Bloom Review highlighted the negative effect these extremist groups have on Sikh communities. The Bloom Review highlighted the need for the UK government to take action to define and counter harmful extremism, according to the Khalsa Vox report. The report identified individuals and organizations that fuel the separatist agenda in the UK. One such group is linked to the mistreatment of Lord Singh at Wimbledon. Lord Singh, a prominent Sikh figure in public life, said he was harassed and silenced by some people and organizations for expressing his views opposing theirs on Sikh-related issues.

The incident highlights the power struggle within the British Sikh community over representation at official levels and recognition as the preeminent Sikh body in the UK. The Bloom Review noted that most British Sikhs consider the intimidating and subversive means used by pro-Khalistan groups to be alien to the fundamental tenets of the Sikh faith, according to the report.

The report called on the UK government to create a more nuanced understanding of subversive and sectarian Sikh extremist activity. He urged the UK government to ensure that such extremist behavior is not legitimized by government or parliamentary engagement.

The report highlighted the importance of differentiating between traditional Sikh communities and extremist elements in ensuring the safety and well-being of Sikhs in Britain and maintaining ties with India, according to the report by Khalsa Vox .

The report comes after the Khalistani vandalized the Indian High Commission in the UK in March. After the incident, the British government provided security. According to the report, tackling pro-Khalistan extremism in the UK is essential for the well-being of British Sikh communities and for strong diplomatic relations between the UK and India.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, raised the issue of the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK. Prime Minister Modi has called for strong action against anti-India elements.

“Prime Minister Modi raised the issue of the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called on the UK government to take strong action against anti-Indian elements. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak indicated that the UK viewed the attack on the Indian High Commission as completely unacceptable and assured of the safety of the Indian mission and its staff,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the official press release. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/uk-report-raises-concern-over-rising-influence-of-pro-khalistan-extremists-in-london-urges-govt-to-address-issue20230427130602

