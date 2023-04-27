Is Imran Khan on his way to victory? Shahbaz Sharif government’s plan to delay Punjab elections is likely to backfire as Pakistan SC prepares to announce verdict





The Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial, will hear the case on Thursday, April 27 regarding the postponement of elections in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

A bench of three judges, led by CJP Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Judge Qazi Faez Isa and Judge Sardar Tariq Masood, will conduct a suo-moto hearing to deliver a verdict on whether the elections in Punjab province should take place on May 14 or should be delayed.

Earlier (March 22), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed elections in Pakistan’s Punjab province from May 14 to October 8. The Supreme Court of Pakistan then reversed this decision and ordered the Pakistani government to organize the elections on May 14.

The CS also gave the opportunity to all political parties to meet on April 26 and reach an agreement for the holding of elections by April 27.

However, the political parties did not hold any meetings and the Pakistani government did not comply with the directive either.

In fact, the Pakistani government has done everything possible to delay the elections because it fears that if the elections were to be held now, the political party led by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI ), could potentially win the election.

The Pakistani government, in a bid to delay the elections, even went so far as to blame India’s policy of no dialogue as a potential trigger for an “all-out war”.

They even blamed the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), India’s foreign intelligence wing, Pakistan’s Ministry of Defense submitting a report to the Supreme Court stating that R&AW can cause violence in Pakistan and take advantage of the politically charged atmosphere in the country and asked the court to delay the elections.

“R&AW has identified loopholes that are hurting the federation of Pakistan, including stoking ethnic issues, water disputes, capture and monopoly of Punjab’s resources and, as terrorists in Balochistan say, colonization by Punjab,” the report said.

Therefore, the holding of general elections for the Punjab Assembly would fuel the situation, adding that the terrorist threat may increase in the immediate term and only decrease around October 2023.

The Pakistani Defense Ministry added: “Pakistan would continue to be a victim of a global grand game, where India enjoys primacy with the permissive environment to hurt Pakistan through terrorism, targeting Chinese interests in the country”.

“Pakistan is threatened not only by insecurity due to external aggression, but also by internal instability. The two are intertwined. Internal chaos invites external aggression,” the ministry added.

Therefore, India would pursue strategic coercion, including through terrorism in Pakistan, and exploit any opportunity at the operational/tactical level for military action limited to all-out war.”

