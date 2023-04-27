the exchange between Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelensky hailed by Westerners

The two leaders agreed on the return of a Ukrainian ambassador to China and the dispatch of a Chinese delegation to Ukraine to try to seek a “political settlement” to the conflict.

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday that China had “always been on the side of peace” and called for “negotiation”, during their first telephone conversation since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

“On the topic of the Ukraine crisis, China has always been on the side of peace, and its fundamental position is to promote peace dialogue,” Xi Jinping said, according to state TV. CCTV.

“Dialogue and negotiation” are the “only way out” of the ongoing conflict with Russia, said the Chinese head of state, promising that his country would not seek “to take advantage” of this “crisis”.

Volodymyr Zelensky simply underlined in a tweet that he had a “long and significant” exchange with Xi Jinping.

A “good thing” for Washington, Moscow “takes note”

Washington, like Paris, hailed this conversation, calling it a “good thing”, while saying “ignore for the moment” whether it “could lead to an initiative, a proposal or a serious peace plan”.

Russia, for its part, “acknowledged” Beijing’s desire to “strive to set up a negotiation process” between Moscow and Kiev but sharply accused Ukraine of “undermining peace initiatives” by his refusal to dialogue with her and reproached her for “rejecting any sensible initiative aimed at a political and diplomatic settlement of the crisis”.

Volodymyr Zelensky also said he hoped “a powerful impetus for the development of bilateral relations” between his country and Beijing, announcing in the crowd the appointment of Pavlo Ryabikine, a 57-year-old former Minister of Strategic Industries, as ambassador in China, a position vacant since February 2021.

The interview between the two heads of state lasted “almost an hour”, said Volodymyr Zelensky’s spokesman, Sergui Nykyforov. It took place “at the initiative of the Ukrainian side”, assured Chinese diplomacy.

A Chinese delegation soon sent to Ukraine

This was the first known exchange between the two men since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Their previous telephone conversation dated back to July 2021.

According to the CCTV report, Xi Jinping also reiterated his opposition to the use of nuclear weapons: “When dealing with the nuclear issue, all parties concerned should remain calm and moderate, truly focus on their future and their destiny as well as that of all of humanity and manage and control the crisis together”.

China also let it be known on Wednesday that it would send a delegation to Ukraine to seek a “political settlement” to the conflict.

“The Chinese side will send a special representative of the Chinese government, in charge of Eurasia, to Ukraine and other countries for in-depth exchanges with all parties towards a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign affairs.

Russian invasion not publicly condemned by Beijing

Volodymyr Zelensky had wanted for months to talk to his Chinese counterpart in the hope of making his country more favorable to China’s position regarding the Russian invasion, but, according to experts, this did not respond to Ukrainian proposals. . Beijing had released in February a 12-point document presenting its position on the conflict in Ukraine and sometimes seen as a peace plan.

Moscow and Kiev were urged to engage in talks while also appearing a warning against any recourse to nuclear weapons and a call to respect the territorial integrity of all countries – also implying that of Ukraine, one of which part of the territory is under Russian control.

China, which did not publicly condemn the war in Ukraine and in September did not recognize the integration of four Ukrainian regions into the Russian Federation – it had not done so either in 2014 at the time of the annexation of Crime – has greatly increased its political and economic cooperation with its Russian neighbor in recent months.

Turbulent at the time of the Cold War, Beijing-Moscow relations have been significantly strengthened in recent decades to provide a common front against the influence of the United States. Xi Jinping traveled to Moscow a few weeks ago to reaffirm his partnership with Russian President Vladimir Putin.