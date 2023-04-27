At Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega campaign speech in Karnataka, message to end ‘Revdi culture’

Prime Minister Modi today addressed tens of hundreds of thousands of BJP workers virtually in Karnataka at the polls

Bengaluru:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed through virtual mode to tens of hundreds of thousands of BJP workers urging them to step up the campaign at the stands for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, to win with the majority, and strongly insisted on ending “revdi culture” (culture of giving gifts).

Prime Minister Modi also denounced the issue to Congress, saying that when the party’s guarantee itself has expired, its guarantees no longer make sense.

For the Karnataka polls, Congress has announced “guarantees” which include 200 units of free electricity for all households, 10 kg of free rice for each household member BPL (Anna Bhagya), monthly aid of 2,000 rupees for the female head of each family (Gruha Lakshmi), and Rs 3,000 each month for recent graduates and Rs 1,500 for graduates (both in the age bracket of 18-25) for two years, at the came to power.

The Prime Minister said that the states were going into debt because of the gifts, and stressed that the country and the governments could not be run like that.

“In our country some political parties have made politics the means of power and corruption, to achieve this, they use all means such as ‘sam, dham, dhand, bedh’. These political parties are not thinking about the future of the country, the future generation of Karnataka, its youth, women,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The prime minister’s speech to the BJP workers was part of the party’s efforts to reinvigorate its campaign for the May 10 assembly elections.

The party said earlier this week that around 50 lakh workers from 58,112 stalls would attend this “virtual gathering” of the prime minister.

The BJP state is looking to PM Modi to bolster its campaign.

The prime minister is due to embark on a two-day whirlwind tour of the state from Saturday during which he is due to speak at six public meetings and hold two roadshows.

Noting that the people of Karnataka have great confidence in the BJP state, Prime Minister Modi told the party Karyakartas that “Your effort in every stand will win BJP with record seats.”

“We need to make people understand our programs, the benefits of dual engine governments at the stand level by sitting down and talking to them. Those who have the responsibility of making long speeches will do it, but karyakartas must put their strength into the cabins and win the cabins.”

For the rapid overall development, a strong and stable BJP government with a complete majority is important, the prime minister said, adding that the people of Karnataka are ready to form such a BJP government in the state, “defeating all records”. .

“I will also work with you (karyakartas) in the next few days as BJP karyakarta to seek the blessings of the people of Karnataka and win the trust of Kannadiaga,” he said, highlighting the victory in the booths. in the “share” of future generations.

“The country can’t be run like this, governments can’t be run like this. Governments have to think about the future, as well as the present. Governments can’t just run for day-to-day needs, they have to work on creating assets, so that the lives of families are on the right track for decades,” he added during the “Karyakartarondige Samvada” (an interaction with workers).

Prime Minister Modi claimed that the BJP is not taking shortcuts, but working for developed India with good investments in modern physical, digital and social infrastructure, and that its other interpretation of FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) is “First Develop India” “BJP is not thinking about five years of its own reign, but thinking about the country. We are not thinking about the party but thinking about the country. We are not thinking only about the current electoral politics, but about moving forward India in the next 25 years.”

To meet some temporary challenges, all possible assistance is provided to the poor, such as free ration, free vaccination, he said and added that it is the duty of the government, “but if we have to advance the ‘India, we gotta get rid of that culture revdi.”

“I appeal to the youth, some parties may try to ridicule you by handing out gifts, but it is your duty to think about your future and that of your future generations.”

Accusing Congress of engaging in “revdi culture” in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi said, their election guarantees have always stood as a guarantee.

“Congress means guaranteed corruption, guaranteed nepotism,” he said.

“Congress has reached a stage where it cannot give real guarantees, you know the congressional guarantee has expired, so what is the meaning of its guarantees,” he added.

Several BJP leaders took part in the interaction from various parts of the state – Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister BS Yediyirappa of Hubballi, State Chairman Nalin Kumar Kateel of Mangaluru. While National Party General Secretary BL Santosh, Polling Officer Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister Shobha Karndlaje joined in Bengaluru.

Alleging that Congress had shown no interest in rooting out corruption as they were the “biggest source of corruption”, Prime Minister Modi said, after 2014 the fight against corruption accelerated.

“THE ‘trichul‘ by ‘Jan Dhan’, ‘Aadhaar’ and Mobile made a great attack on corruption. The Direct Benefit Transfer (scheme) saved Rs 2.75,000 crore which was being looted by intermediaries, it is now helping the poor and needy,” he said.

The prime minister said the passion of the BJP workers makes it different from other parties. The difference between the BJP and other parties is the approach. “Other parties are focused on seizing power, while the BJP is focused on India’s development over the next 25 years.”

“Ask the people to vote for a stable majority BJP government in Karnataka, make them understand the problems of instability the state has faced in the past,” he told BJP workers.

Highlighting the benefits of having a “dual-engine government,” the prime minister said, it quickens the pace of development; “without a dual-engine government, it will cause a double blow to the people”.

Whenever BJP has an opportunity to serve people, the speed and scale of development increases, he said.

“In states where there is no BJP government, efforts are being made (by ruling parties there) to ensure that central government programs do not succeed there, as they fear that it only gives Prime Minister Modi a good reputation if he succeeds. Some don’t are not associated with any programs at all, while a few change the names of the programs.”

Prime Minister Modi said that the next 25 years, the “Amrit Kaal” will be a guarantee for “prosperous and developed India”, and his government has started working on it.

Karnataka is an important part of this journey towards development and prosperity. “Our government works with a mantra that India’s development – Karnataka’s development.”

