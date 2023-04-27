Joko Widodo and Megawati meet, secretary general of PDIP: Halalbihalal and at the same time discuss the question of the presidential candidate of Ganjar





AYOJAKARTA.COM- On the sixth day of Eid, President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo attended and met with IDP Ketum Megawati Soekarnoputri, Thursday (27/4/2023). This was conveyed by PDIP General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto during a press conference at the PDIP DPP in Central Jakarta. Hasto said the meeting also discussed the announcement of Ganjar Pranowo as the PDIP presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Read also: Joko Widodo distributes 10 free electric motorcycles! The method is enough to vote for the IKN logo, click below “This morning, Mrs. Megawati Soekarnoputri received Mr. President Joko Widodo and the First Lady, Mrs. Iriana at her residence in Teuku Umar to practice halalbihalal and also within the framework of Eid al-Fitr, forgive each other” , Hasto said, as quoted on Kompas TV’s YouTube channel, Thursday (4/27/2023). Hasto said the halalbihalal moment went smoothly and happily. On this occasion, he even spoke about Ganjar Pranowo, who was promoted by the PDIP as the presidential candidate of 2024. “Halalbihalal is a unique Indonesian tradition, and the meeting was held in an atmosphere full of intimacy, full of joy, and also a little story of how when Mr. Hasto said the meeting was a reflection of cooperation and coordination whose main objective was to benefit the people, the nation and the state. Also Read: Ahead of 2024 Simultaneous General Elections, President Joko Widodo Appreciates Bawaslu Cyber ​​Police Training The meeting between Jokowi and Megawati to discuss the 2024 presidential election lasted an hour. “The hour-long meeting also showed how everything related to the presidential election was also a joint coordination and placed for the best interests of the people, the nation and the state,” he said. he explains. In addition, Hasto also conveyed the outcome of the meeting that the PDIP DPP declared that it is ready to face the upcoming presidential election in 2024. “On this occasion, we also inform that the PDI Perjuangan DPP, in preparation for the election, has declared that it is ready to integrate all the data on the candidates at the level of the regency / provincial city and to be integrated into the system nomination from the KPU,” Hasto said. ***

