Tories gear up for London mayoral race

For the next 10 days, local elections remain a top priority for conservatives across the country. But already, CCHQ’s attention is turning to the next big contest facing the Conservatives: London mayor’s office in May 2024. London’s party council met on Monday to speed up the process of selecting candidates, the official applications should now open within the next fortnight. .

Party members based in the capital will be able to choose from a shortlist of candidates after a series of stampedes over the summer, with around half of all party members eligible to vote. A final nominee is expected to be chosen by the end of July, well ahead of party conference season to give the Conservative candidate ten months to campaign and gain exposure.

So who will it be? The field of candidates so far is narrow and the typical mix of familiar faces from Westminster and City Hall that have been encountered in the last six mayoral races. . Three candidates have officially declared themselves: Samuel Kasumu, Andrew Boff and Nick Rogers. Kamusu was Boris Johnson’s race adviser before quitting over the Sewell report in April 2021; Both Boff and Rogers sit in the London Assembly. Paul Scully, MP for Sutton and Minister for London, is expected to officially announce his candidacy after the local elections.

Justine Greening, the former Education Secretary and former MP for Putney, could still be the standard-bearer for moderate Toryism. Daniel Korski, a former Cameron-era aide, has sparked whispers with a new audio series about London while fellow podcaster Rory Stewart is seen by some as the kind of candidate the party needs. Earlier this month he described a return to frontline politics as something I certainly think about a lot, although it’s doubtful Stewart’s former party will bear such an unlikely return.

Some prominent London Tories favor a star ruling outsider: TV judge Rob Rinder’s name has been thrown around, although the famed lawyer has now distanced himself. This is perhaps unsurprising when you consider the toxicity of the Tory brand in London. Labor now has a mammoth 40 point lead over the Tories in the capital, with less than a fifth of voters saying they will vote blue next time around. The long-standing strongholds of Wandsworth and Westminster council both turned red last year, with many of London’s 21 Tory MPs expecting to lose their seats in the next general election.

Since the creation of the town hall, there has been a lot of talk about a big beast of the business world running for mayor: the likes of a Richard Branson or an Alan Sugar following in the footsteps of Michael Bloomberg in New York. But the Tories’ relationship with business has soured in recent years, just as Labor has stepped up its game under Rachel Reeves. There is no obvious candidate in the mold of Andy Street, the former boss of John Lewis, who won the West Midlands mayoralty under Tory colors against overwhelming odds in 2017 and then again in 2021.

The irony is that London’s Tories should have a fighting chance against the incumbent mayor next year. Talk to party members and they’ll happily point out Sadiq Khan’s many failures: Met Police and London Fire Brigade under special measures, TfL declared bankruptcy, council tax, fines of traffic and congestion tax have all gone up, house building is slow, strikes three times higher than they were under Ken Livingstone. The mayor can and does blame external factors like Covid. But even some Labor MPs privately admit that Khan spent a disappointing seven years at City Hall.

According to some conservatives, this is the question that will define the contest: can they turn the mayoral race into a referendum on Sadiq Khan? They are pinning their hopes on the expansion of ULEZ, the Ultra Low Emission Zone, which is set to spread to all London boroughs from August, affecting some five million people. There are conflicting polls as to the popularity of the projects, but conservatives across the capital have vehemently opposed the planned expansion. White van man hates it, they say, and we need him if we are to take over city hall. Social media will be a key front in the parties’ campaign, with anti-Khan and anti-ULEZ articles regularly posted online. Facebook groups are where it’s at, says a London curator. Crime statistics, a focus on the mayors’ lack of success, and failures like his solar panel system are all likely to feature as well.

Other factors are also cited as grounds for optimism. The next contest will be run under First Past the Post, rather than the additional two-step voting system potentially allowing a direct yes/no vote on Khan. There is probably an advantage to having Greg Hands, an experienced campaigner from London, as party chairman. He is, in the words of one fanatical supporter of Sadiqs bus cuts, with efforts underway to ensure CCHQ and the conservative group GLA coordinate their efforts much better this time. Consideration should also be given to the potential impact of changes in voter identity. Tower Hamlets will vote Conservative for the first time, a Tory jokes.

A further complication is the 2024 timeline: for the first time, the contest for city hall will be held in a general election year. Inside Downing Street there is a debate over whether a spring or autumn election would be better. The general election will obviously take precedence over the race for mayor, but it offers a possible testing ground for issues and campaign techniques. Could the Tories, for example, exploit the policy loopholes on cannabis legalization between Sadiq Khan and Keir Starmer? The timing also raises potential questions about issues such as campaign finance. How will parties approach spending restrictions and choose to allocate resources?

For these reasons, next year’s mayoral race is likely to be a much more national affair than the uninspiring Khan/Bailey contest of 2021.