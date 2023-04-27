With Zelensky’s call, Xi Jinping steps up efforts to negotiate peace – but does he have a plan?



hong kong

CNN

—



A long-awaited phone call between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday received tentative reception in Washington and parts of Europe for its potential to increase dialogue to resolve Russia’s brutal war. in Ukraine.

It also marks the most concrete step taken so far by China to assume the role of mediator that it has claimed to play for months.

But the hour-long conversation, believed to be the first between the two leaders in the fourteen months since Russia invaded Ukraine, also comes with few concrete proposals on how China could help bridge the devastating, war-torn rift between the two countries.

And its timing at a time when Beijing is focused on strengthening ties with Europe amid cratering relations with the United States also suggests there are more drivers than just peace in China’s reckoning. , according to analysts.

Ties have frayed since the start of the war, as European leaders have watched in dismay as Beijing refuses to condemn the invasion and strengthens its economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow, including joining the Kremlin in accusing NATO of have fueled the conflict.

Beijing’s efforts to mend those ties stumbled earlier this week after China’s top diplomat in Paris suggested in a TV interview that former Soviet states have no status under international law, seen as a blink of an eye. potential eye to Putin’s view that Ukraine should be part of Russia. .

It’s hard to separate the timing of the Xi-Zelensky call from those events, said Brian Hart, a fellow at the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies China Power Project think tank.

Xi likely timed the call to allay fears in Europe, but whether the call will help Beijing much remains to be seen. links with much of Europe, he added.

Zelensky, who for months had expressed interest in speaking with Xi, raised hopes for China’s role in peace after the call, describing it in his nightly address to Ukrainians as an opportunity to use political leverage of China to restore the strength of principles and rules on which peace should be based.

Xi, for his part, vowed that China would not sit idly by and planned to send a special envoy to push forward communication with all parties towards peace talks, according to a Chinese reading of the appeal, a statement said. decision similar to the measures taken by Beijing. other regional conflicts, including Afghanistan and Syria.

But exactly what China could or hopes to achieve remains far from clear, as few concrete details after the appointment of envoy Li Hui, China’s former ambassador to Russia, have been released by Beijing.

Meanwhile, war rages on, with Russia unwilling to give up illegally acquired territory and Ukraine pledging to fight until it restores its legitimate borders.

The Chinese also have realistic expectations of what they can achieve because no one believes Russia or Ukraine are ready to sit down and talk right now, said Yun Sun, China program director at the group. Washginton Stimson Center think tank.

Instead, China’s decision to call in Zelensky now may be more of an attempt to capitalize on French support for his role as mediator after French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit to China and gain the full benefits of the deal. Europe, she added.

For China, (that) the war is not ending soon does not mean that it should not exploit the opportunity to increase its diplomatic grip and influence, (and) build goodwill with Europe Success isn’t guaranteed for any mediation, but making effort gains China has a lot of credit and that’s not trivial, she said.

China has already appeared set to bolster those views with its foreign ministry announcing the call at a rare invitation-only special press conference in Beijing on Wednesday night.

But another set of perspectives, Beijing’s close relationship with Moscow, has already entrenched deep skepticism in the West about China’s potential role as a mediator.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Xi has claimed China’s neutrality, but has spoken with Putin five times, including two in person, without picking up the phone to call Zelensky, despite a strategic partnership of several years between their countries.

China has also continued to conduct military exercises alongside Russian forces, with its defense minister visiting Moscow earlier this month and hailing increasingly consolidated trust between the two countries.

A vaguely worded political settlement of the conflict issued by China on the first anniversary of the invasion and presented by Xi to Zelensky on Wednesday was widely seen in the West and in Kiev as far more favorable to Russia than to Russia. Ukraine. He calls for a ceasefire but does not expect Moscow to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory first.

That record and the close personal ties between Xi and Putin highlighted during the Chinese leader’s three-day visit to Moscow last month are likely to undermine Xi’s credibility in Zelensky’s eyes, analysts say.

But this report was also the reason why some leaders, including Zelensky and Macron, expressed hope that Xi could leverage his influence to sway Russia to uphold international law.

When it comes to taking on a mediating role, analysts say China could shift its political settlement stance to one seen as more acceptable to Ukraine. And he may also try to push things forward by aligning himself with other countries outside the Western bloc who have also called for peace talks, including Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, who was in Beijing at the start of the month.

But at the same time, the crucial importance of relations with Russia for China could also mean that there are simply a few buttons that Beijing would be careful to avoid pressing, undermining the potential for real mediation.

There is no indication that Xi is trying to get Putin or Russia to make concessions of any kind (and) the Chinese reading (of the call) does not include anything concrete that can start a peace process, said SOAS director Steve Tsang. Institute of China in London.

Since the war is existential for Ukraine, it cannot find any foreign mediation so credible if the mediating side clearly supports the position of Russia, which started the invasion, he added.