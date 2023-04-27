Pm Modi says Bjp is grooming young team to lead development trip to Karnataka





Underlining the BJP’s ambitions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We are trying for Karnataka to have many global hubs like Bengaluru. We want Karnataka to lead the start-up revolution in India.”

While interacting with 50 lakh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the party was “forming a team of young people to lead Karnataka’s journey towards development”. Underlining the BJP’s ambitions, Prime Minister Modi said, “We are trying for Karnataka to have many global hubs like Bengaluru. We want Karnataka to lead the start-up revolution in India.” The prime minister’s comments came amid doubts about the party’s strategy to field young leaders in the upcoming elections. The BJP has filed more than 50 new candidates for the 2023 elections in Karnataka. This seemed to irritate some prominent state leaders. Former leader Jagadish Shettar said he was denied a ticket and alleged that the BJP high command asked him to make room for young leaders. Shettar resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress after his name failed to appear on the BJP’s first and second candidate lists. He is said to be an influential ruler of Lingayat. What are the objectives of the BJP in Karnataka? Apart from talking about the young BJP leaders, Prime Minister Modi said that in the next 25 years, the BJP aims to develop the country, free it from poverty and harness the potential of the youth at the forefront. guard. He went on to launch a scathing attack on Congress, stating, “The agenda of our adversaries is to seize power. He said the people of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan were “suffering because of the lies and frauds of Congress”. Congress currently has a majority in three states – Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. “The biggest difference between the BJP and other parties is in approach. The BJP is working on India’s development roadmap in the next 25 years,” he said. He added: “Congress means nothing but a guarantee of lies, a guarantee of corruption, a guarantee of nepotism! Moreover, when Congress’s guarantee has already expired, how can he own a guarantee then .” Attacking the big old party, the prime minister said Congress ‘had no interest in fighting corruption because it was itself the source of corruption’. Prime Minister’s advice to BJP workers Advising BJP workers to urge voters to vote for the BJP, he said party workers should speak with new voters in their booths and urge them to vote. “If you want to win at the pit level, make sure you have a strong group of ten women and ten men. Proceed, strategize, keep every important file on government initiatives, especially regarding the welfare of poor, women, youth, Dalits, to name a few,” the Prime Minister said. He also urged workers to “make sure you are aware of all the information and data. When this information gets out into the homes it will have an impact, it will help them analyze and know why to choose the BJP. In this way, we will serve the people and the nation faithfully.” Prime Minister’s push for a dual-engine government Prime Minister Modi said, “To deliver development in a genuine way, we need not only a dual-engine government in Karnataka, but also a dual-engine government with an absolute majority and absolute stability.” He added that in the next 5 years, we will build such a Karnataka in which the capacities and capabilities of the poor, farmers, tribal communities, women and all will be enhanced and developed. First post: April 27, 2023 1:12 p.m. EAST

