Traffic down at peak of mudik return – Society

Nina A. Loasana and Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Thu 27 April 2023





10:04

0

5fceed71997e5776a1634d25dc5856e7

1

Company

mudik, enforcement of the highway code, policy, intervention

Free



Authorities claim early success in handling this year’s record Idul Fitri travel season, buoyed by reduced congestion during the expected peak in counter-flows of traffic on Monday and Tuesday, which marked the end of the state-mandated vacation period.

This year’s Idul Fitri back home (exodus) was the first since the start of the pandemic not to be subject to travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

As many Indonesians participating in the tradition traveled by motor vehicle, the government sought to ensure that the return journey did not entail the miles of traffic jams that caused road rage, exhaustion and crashes. deadly traffic in the past.

Earlier this week, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo released a video statement urging citizens to avoid driving back and forth during the expected spike in traffic. He asked non-essential workers in the public and private sectors to extend their holidays until after Wednesday, if possible.

As a result, millions of people are spending more time in their hometowns, while other vacationers are taking the opportunity to visit tourist destinations in and around the nation’s capital.

National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo suggested the president’s call had helped ease the congestion.

“The government’s request to the public has had quite an impact on traffic. Based on our calculations, we saw a 13% decrease in the number of vehicles on Tuesday compared to the same period last year,” Listyo said as quoted by Kompas.com.

Earlier, the transport ministry had estimated that some 203,000 vehicles would return to Jakarta every day from Monday, a day before the end of the mandatory collective Idul Fitri holiday.

The country has already seen a record number of stay-at-home travelers this year, with 163,829 vehicles leaving Greater Jakarta at the peak of departures back home flow on April 19, which according to the public toll road operator PT Jasa Marga, represents an increase of almost 21% compared to last year.

The government had estimated that 123 million Indonesians would participate in back home this year, with some 27 million people expected to travel by car.

But Jasa Marga corporate communications manager Lisye Octaviana said on Tuesday only about 175,000 home vehicles returned to Greater Jakarta, about 18% of the total 984,000 vehicles traveling east from the capital during the exodus.

In addition, since Tuesday, more than 130,000 back home travelers had arrived in Greater Jakarta by ferry from Sumatra; about 80,000 people had returned by train; and some 153,500 arrived by air via Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

Besides the reduction in traffic jams, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the number of traffic accidents during the back home period had considerably decreased this year.

“[Accidents] dropped about 39% from a year ago, from 3,573 incidents to 2,117,” Budi said on Monday.

The number of deaths also decreased by 33%, from 2,999 to 2,013, the minister added.

Meanwhile, the police estimated that the average time back home participants spent traveling this year decreased by 18 to 30 minutes compared to last year. In 2022, the average back home the journey took 7 hours, but the figure had dropped to 6 hours and 47 minutes on Tuesday.

Listyo expressed hope that the decline in return traffic volumes would persist over the next few days and traffic would be evenly distributed.

“Hopefully we don’t have to see any serious traffic jams during the return period,” he said on Tuesday.

Successful intervention

The Idul Fitri holiday period officially ended on Tuesday, with most businesses resuming operations on Wednesday.

But given the large number of vehicles that have yet to return to Greater Jakarta and the initial successes of government intervention, authorities are rolling out even more policies to tackle traffic jams.

Jasa Marga announced a 20% reduction in toll charges along the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road, one of the main arteries linking Jakarta with neighboring areas to the east, from Thursday to Saturday. He also designated two additional return paths during the period.

Authorities also adopted a policy of odd license plates and one-way traffic lanes on the Trans-Java Toll Road until Monday.

Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, who is temporarily taking over as Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform, has banned government officials from holding halal-bihalal (post-Idul Fitri rallies) until at least Tuesday to allow officials to extend their leave.



