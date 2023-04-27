Politics
Traffic down at peak of mudik return – Society
Nina A. Loasana and Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ●
Thu 27 April 2023
Authorities claim early success in handling this year’s record Idul Fitri travel season, buoyed by reduced congestion during the expected peak in counter-flows of traffic on Monday and Tuesday, which marked the end of the state-mandated vacation period.
This year’s Idul Fitri back home (exodus) was the first since the start of the pandemic not to be subject to travel restrictions related to COVID-19.
As many Indonesians participating in the tradition traveled by motor vehicle, the government sought to ensure that the return journey did not entail the miles of traffic jams that caused road rage, exhaustion and crashes. deadly traffic in the past.
Earlier this week, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo released a video statement urging citizens to avoid driving back and forth during the expected spike in traffic. He asked non-essential workers in the public and private sectors to extend their holidays until after Wednesday, if possible.
As a result, millions of people are spending more time in their hometowns, while other vacationers are taking the opportunity to visit tourist destinations in and around the nation’s capital.
National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo suggested the president’s call had helped ease the congestion.
“The government’s request to the public has had quite an impact on traffic. Based on our calculations, we saw a 13% decrease in the number of vehicles on Tuesday compared to the same period last year,” Listyo said as quoted by Kompas.com.
Earlier, the transport ministry had estimated that some 203,000 vehicles would return to Jakarta every day from Monday, a day before the end of the mandatory collective Idul Fitri holiday.
The country has already seen a record number of stay-at-home travelers this year, with 163,829 vehicles leaving Greater Jakarta at the peak of departures back home flow on April 19, which according to the public toll road operator PT Jasa Marga, represents an increase of almost 21% compared to last year.
The government had estimated that 123 million Indonesians would participate in back home this year, with some 27 million people expected to travel by car.
But Jasa Marga corporate communications manager Lisye Octaviana said on Tuesday only about 175,000 home vehicles returned to Greater Jakarta, about 18% of the total 984,000 vehicles traveling east from the capital during the exodus.
In addition, since Tuesday, more than 130,000 back home travelers had arrived in Greater Jakarta by ferry from Sumatra; about 80,000 people had returned by train; and some 153,500 arrived by air via Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.
Besides the reduction in traffic jams, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the number of traffic accidents during the back home period had considerably decreased this year.
“[Accidents] dropped about 39% from a year ago, from 3,573 incidents to 2,117,” Budi said on Monday.
The number of deaths also decreased by 33%, from 2,999 to 2,013, the minister added.
Meanwhile, the police estimated that the average time back home participants spent traveling this year decreased by 18 to 30 minutes compared to last year. In 2022, the average back home the journey took 7 hours, but the figure had dropped to 6 hours and 47 minutes on Tuesday.
Listyo expressed hope that the decline in return traffic volumes would persist over the next few days and traffic would be evenly distributed.
“Hopefully we don’t have to see any serious traffic jams during the return period,” he said on Tuesday.
Successful intervention
The Idul Fitri holiday period officially ended on Tuesday, with most businesses resuming operations on Wednesday.
But given the large number of vehicles that have yet to return to Greater Jakarta and the initial successes of government intervention, authorities are rolling out even more policies to tackle traffic jams.
Jasa Marga announced a 20% reduction in toll charges along the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road, one of the main arteries linking Jakarta with neighboring areas to the east, from Thursday to Saturday. He also designated two additional return paths during the period.
Authorities also adopted a policy of odd license plates and one-way traffic lanes on the Trans-Java Toll Road until Monday.
Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, who is temporarily taking over as Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform, has banned government officials from holding halal-bihalal (post-Idul Fitri rallies) until at least Tuesday to allow officials to extend their leave.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/indonesia/2023/04/27/traffic-down-at-peak-of-mudik-return.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan’s Toshakhana case to be heard by new judge
- Traffic down at peak of mudik return – Society
- Lookout sells consumer security segment for $223 million to become a ‘pure-play enterprise business’
- Google on why authenticator sync is not E2EE, options later
- Pm Modi says Bjp is grooming young team to lead development trip to Karnataka
- WEST HOLLYWOOD AKA EMERALD VILLAGE EMERGES AS EPICCENTRE
- World’s sexiest ice hockey star Mikayla Demaiter stuns in her nearly invisible bikini as fans call her a ‘dream’
- Crypto phishing URL steals $4 million
- With Zelensky’s call, Xi Jinping steps up efforts to negotiate peace – but does he have a plan?
- Mamukkoya was more than just an actor, he was a pure-hearted friend: Jayaram | Entertainment News
- Vicksburg tennis turns Sturgis upside down
- Power, a New Device for Curious Zelda Players NPR