MPs Losing Whip, Regrets by Boris Johnson, Art and Events in London, Dinner by Maya Jama and Amina Muaddi

MPs continue to lose their Westminster whip, with Diane Abbott the latest Labor MP suspended after downplaying racism and prejudice in a letter to a newspaper.

There are currently 16 independent MPs in total who have lost the whip, including Matt Hancock, who was sanctioned for suing Im a Celebrity.

Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary London, says this is a new trend and that leaders are shedding the issue in the hope that these MPs do not seek re-election.

We may see more of this in the future.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke at a question-and-answer session in London this week and expressed regret at not knowing more about the 109 new Tory MPs from his 2019 victory.

He wishes he had tried harder to prevent them from doing anything ‘stupid’ and believes his lack of interaction contributed to the 41% of Tory MPs who voted against him in a confidence vote last summer.

Two exhibitions of the same name, “After Impressionism”, are taking place in different countries at the same time, but they were to be a collaboration.

Art lovers flock to the exhibition at the National Gallery in London, while the same exhibition at the Pushkin National Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow features Monets and Renoirs.

However, the war in Ukraine prevented the two exhibits from working together.

Church bells across the UK were supposed to ring for the coronation, but there aren’t enough bell ringers in the country for the 38,000 bells.

However, some bell ringers are stepping up, such as Kate Eden from Islington, who started ringing the bells this year to take part in Ring for the King at her local church.

Maya Jama, a presenter, attended a dinner hosted by fashion designer Amina Muaddi at Twenty Two in Mayfair.

Meanwhile, fellow presenter AJ Odudu met model Oliver Cheshire at the opening of the new art’otel hotel at Battersea Power Station.

Alex Scott, a former footballer, was also present, while presenter Vick Hope DJed.

In White City, civil servant-turned-reality TV star Zara McDermott visited the launch of a new Forever New boutique in Westfield.

Analysis and comments:

The tendency of MPs to lose the whip is concerning, as it misrepresents the political parties they represent and indicates that there is a growing number of MPs who do not toe the party line or are non-conformists.

This trend could lead to more MPs drifting in the future as leaders hope they will not seek re-election.

Boris Johnson’s regret at not getting to know new Tory MPs better reflects the challenges of leadership and management, particularly in a large organization like a political party.

This regret can serve as a reminder that it is crucial for leaders to build relationships and bonds with their team members to avoid possible conflicts and misunderstandings in the future.

Art exhibits that were meant to be a collaboration between two countries but were disrupted by war in Ukraine show how conflict can impact culture and art.

It also shows the potential of collaboration to bring people together and celebrate art regardless of political disputes.

The lack of bell ringers for the coronation is an example of how the tradition is still important in the UK and how it is maintained by people who value their heritage and national identity.

Finally, the events attended by Maya Jama, AJ Odudu, Oliver Cheshire, Vick Hope, Alex Scott and Zara McDermott are reminders that celebrities and public figures can use their platform to support different causes and industries, from fashion to art. .