100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat: Here’s how Prime Minister Modis’ efforts to reach citizens became a success
By Aishwarya Paliwal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship speech Mann Ki Baat which first aired on October 3, 2014 will complete 100 episodes on April 30 and so far Prime Minister Modi has spoken to over 500 Indians, who make exceptional work.
Now Mann Ki Baat is translated into 23 Indian languages and 29 dialects. Over the years, the program has encompassed several topics ranging from weather, environment, cleanliness, various social issues to even exams.
The Prime Minister talked about many unique things in our country such as Tripura jackfruit (in the 77th edition on May 30, 2021) and terracotta cups (in the 94th edition on October 30, 2022).
Speaking at the national conclave on ‘Mann ki [email protected]’ at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday, actor Aamir Khan, India’s first IPS officer Kiran Bedi, India’s boxer Nikhat Zareen and others spoke of the Prime Minister’s policies and how they have had a positive impact on Indians.
Nikhat Zareen said the introduction of the Target Olympic Podium Program (TOPS) and the Khelo India program was a game-changer as athletes could focus on their game without worrying about funds. TOPS and Khelo India programs were introduced by the central government in 2014 and 2018.
Rio Paralympic silver medalist Deepa Malik was also on the panel.
She spoke about the time the Prime Minister spoke with her on ‘Chai per Charcha’. She recalled that it was Prime Minister Modi who asked people to use the term ‘Divyang’ to refer to specially disabled people.
“In 2015, he offered us the word Divyang. There were a lot of repercussions on social media. But he said – Let’s focus on abilities beyond disabilities,” she said.
It was actor Aamir Khan called Mann Ki Baat, an example of a grassroots movement.
According to Khan, the monthly radio address is an important communication element through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a relationship of trust with the citizens.
During a panel discussion, Awahan Se Jan Andolan, Aamir Khan praised Prime Minister Modi and said, “People want to believe in him (PM Modi) and follow him. They trust him and he has built this relationship with the public. Trust does not come automatically, it has to be earned. And clearly, he has earned it.
Khan, who was targeted a few years ago because of his views on the government and the treatment of minorities in the country, spoke of the bridge of communication that Mann ki Baat has become over the years.
Khan was among the dignitaries who were in the nation’s capital to attend the one-day program inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur as guest of honor. .
From Goa in the west to Dumka in central India to Andhra Pradesh in the south, 105 people have been called to the nation’s capital among the 500 people the Prime Minister has spoken to over the past 99 episodes .
A commemorative stamp and a coin were issued during the “Man ki [email protected]” celebrations.
Speaking at the conclave, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Mann ki Baat has breathed new life into Akashvani by bringing it to the younger generation.
He added, “The beauty of Mann ki Baat is that a politician like Narendra Modi did not mention any political issues in his 99 episodes.”
