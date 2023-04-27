Why did Xi Jinping call Volodymyr Zelensky now?

These former USSR countries have no real status in international law because there is no international agreement to materialize their sovereign status, Lu said. The envoys’ claim, which suggested that Beijing does not consider Ukraine a sovereign state, drew immediate condemnation in Europe and a rare retraction from the Chinese foreign ministry. Xi stressed China’s official position during the phone call with Zelensky. Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political foundation of China-Ukraine relations, he said. Xi was then unusually defensive in his official statement.

Everything China does is honest, he said. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way. Washington and Brussels have been calling on Xi to speak to Zelensky since Putin announced the invasion just weeks after he stood on a balcony with Xi during the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Xi resisted, preferring to meet Putin in Moscow and Samarkand in Uzbekistan, while using the past year and Russia’s dwindling military fortunes to tighten economic and diplomatic control over its northern neighbor. At the same time, China has offered a 12-point peace plan for Ukraine as part of its effort to challenge US diplomatic primacy. Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a dinner in Moscow in March. Credit: PA

Da Wei, professor and director of the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University, said China is playing an irreplaceable role that some countries have failed to fulfill. Loading The United States and some other Western countries perceived the crisis as a confrontation between two blocs, and they called China part of one of the blocs, he told Chinese state media. Da accused this division of preventing Xi from taking the phone with Zelensky, arguing that it added difficulties to China’s communication with Ukraine. Li Yongquan, director of the Chinese Society for Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies, said there was an economic imperative for the intervention.

As the crisis persists, there will be more casualties, economic recession and there will be greater security threats in Europe and the Eurasian region, he said. But experts outside China are skeptical that Beijing’s new communication with Zelensky would deliver any real breakthrough. In my opinion, any discussion between Ukraine and China is a positive step, but there is an obstacle in the Sino-Ukrainian dialogue in that the Chinese statement maintains that negotiation aimed at a political settlement is the only viable way. , said Mycak. But for Ukraine, a military defeat of Russia and the return of all occupied territories is the only option.

Zelensky made it clear that he had little interest in China’s political solution and did not refer to Xi’s 12-point plan. No one wants peace more than the people of Ukraine, he said in a statement after the call. There can be no peace at the expense of territorial compromises. Loading Despite the differences, Mycak said it was in Zelensky’s interest to accept the appeal despite China’s apparent neutrality so far. First, because by engaging in a dialogue with Beijing, there is always a chance that China will change its position somewhat, she said.