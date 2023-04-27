Sherry Rehman urges vigilance as Pakistan prepares for heavy rains





Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, on Wednesday advised provinces to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather advisory predicting heavy rain from April 26 to May 7. .

The minister urged all provinces to take necessary precautions to ensure public safety during the forecast period of heavy rains. This includes cleaning storm sewers, keeping utility poles stable and maintaining road access in the event of local flooding, she added. She stressed the need to take extra precautions in areas where reconstruction work is underway following damage from the 2022 floods.

Read more: Sherry Rehman among the Times’ most influential executives in 2023

The minister feared that the country would fall into a recovery trap if it did not have sufficient resources to deal with the devastation caused by the 2022 floods. I fear that Pakistan may fall into the trap of resilience and reconstruction if there are not enough resources to invest in the devastation caused by the 2022 floods. Although there is no clarity on what level of monsoon to expect, reconstruction projects will certainly be affected as well that economic recovery, if even a fraction of the devastation is repeated.

Sherry Rehman said, “The forecast calls for high winds and hailstorms that could damage infrastructure and standing crops, particularly the wheat crop. Farmers must manage their activities taking into account weather forecasts to avoid damage to crops and infrastructure. Additionally, heavy rains can cause flash floods in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from May 1-4. Parts of Balochistan and the torrents of DG Khan hills may also experience heavy rains from April 28 to May 2. Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period.

The minister stressed that across Pakistan, from Kashmir to Karachi, we must prepare for unstable weather conditions leading to sporadic urban flooding. The fishing community is advised to exercise caution, particularly off the coasts of Ormara, Pasni and Gwadar, due to the possibility of rough seas and extreme weather conditions. It is important that citizens take the necessary precautions and stay informed of weather updates during this time.

Read more: 20 million flood victims need urgent humanitarian aid: Sherry Rehman

According to PMD, regions that will be affected by rain, wind and thunderstorms include Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore from April 26 (evening/night) to April 29.

Areas likely to experience rain, dust and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms include Balochistan, southern Punjab and Sindh from April 27 (evening/night) to May 3.

Also, more rain, wind and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in various areas from April 30 to May 5. These regions include Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla , Haripur, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/sherry-rehman-calls-for-vigilance-as-pakistan-braces-for-heavy-rainfall/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos