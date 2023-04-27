PM Modi slams Cong guarantees as revdi; Shivakumar replies that I am very happy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Karnataka virtually on Thursday, as political parties step up their efforts as the campaign enters its final phase. Karnataka is expected to go to elections on May 10, 2023.

The results will be announced on May 13.

During the virtual address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the end of revdi culture or the idea of ​​giving gifts.

In his speech, he also instructed BJP party members to strengthen the campaign at the stands for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections and encouraged them to win with the majority.

Prime Minister Modi also denounced the issue of handouts to Congress and said that when the party’s guarantee itself expired, its guarantees no longer make sense.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that the country will go into debt because of the gifts, and said the country and governments cannot be led on revdi culture.

“In our country, some political parties have made politics the means of power and corruption, to achieve this, they use all means like ‘saam, dham, dhand, bedh’. These political parties do not think about politics. future of the country, future generation of Karnataka, its youth, women,” Modi said.

The prime minister is due to embark on a two-day whirlwind tour of the state from Saturday during which he is due to speak at six public meetings and hold two roadshows.

Noting that the people of Karnataka have great confidence in the BJP state, Modi told the Karyakartas party that “your effort in every stand will win the BJP with record seats.” “We have to make people understand our programs, the benefits of dual engine governments at the cabin level by sitting down and talking to them. Those who have the responsibility of making long speeches will do it, but the karyakartas have to put their strength in the cabins and win the cabins.”

Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his guarantee of stability ahead of the polls through a dual-engine government. Highlighting the benefits of having a “dual-engine government,” the prime minister said, it quickens the pace of development; “without a dual-engine government, it will cause a double blow to the people”.

Congress guarantees Karnataka

During the election campaign, the Indian National Congress promised guarantees which include

-200 units of free electricity for all households

-10 kg of free rice for each member of the BPL household (Anna Bhagya)

– 2,000 monthly grants to the female head of each family (Gruha Lakshmi)

– 3,000 per month for young graduates and 1,500 for graduates (both aged 18-25) for two years

These guarantees were made in case the people of Karnataka elected the Grand Old Party to power.

Addressing Prime Minister Modi, State Congress Leader DK Shivakumar said: I am very happy that the Congress party’s guarantee is being noticed by the Prime Minister. But the prime minister is also expected to look at the BJP manifestos last year. They couldn’t keep up, that’s why this dual engine government failed.”

“Congress guarantees are not like BJP guarantees. We have delivered 95% of our promises. I am confident that Congress will come to power here,” Shivakumar added.

