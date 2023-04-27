Turkey election: Erdogan cancels public appearances after falling ill on live TV









CNN

—

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan largely canceled two days of campaigning as a crucial election looms after he fell ill during a live TV interview. Tuesday’s interview with the president who faces a battle to hold onto power over the next few months was cut midway through a question, with Erdogan later returning and saying he had a severe stomach flu. As a result, Erdogan cut public events so he could rest, although he is due to attend the opening of a nuclear power plant virtually on Thursday. Turkeys the government dismissed baseless claims about his health amid a flurry of speculation. No misinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and that @RTErdogan and his AK party are on the verge of winning the May 14 elections, the Presidency’s Communication Director has said. Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter. His tweet included social media images, some of which suggested Erdogan was critically ill in hospital after suffering a myocardial infarction. Possibly the most important election in Turkey’s modern history, the vote comes just months after a deadly earthquake rocked the country’s southeast on February 6, killing more than 50,000 people there and in neighboring Syria. It is also falling amid runaway inflation and a currency crisis that last year saw nearly 30% reduce the value of the lira against the dollar. Erdogan, 69, hopes to expand his power in a third decade, but it is far from a political certainty. In a key setback for Turkey’s president and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) announced last month that it would not field its own presidential candidate , a move which analysts say allows his supporters to vote for Erdogan’s main rival, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Kilicdaroglu, who represents the six-party opposition bloc National Alliance, is the most serious candidate to stand against Erdogan in years. And while the HDP has yet to announce whether it will put its weight behind it, analysts say it is the kingmaker in the election. Kurds are Turkey’s largest minority, making up between 15% and 20% of the population, according to Minority Rights Group International.

