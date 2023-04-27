“PM Modi is like a poisonous snake, if you touch him…” says Mallikarjun Kharge; Go back later





“As your ideology and thought process is bad, it ruined the country. People are mistaken. Modi is like a poisonous snake, you went to see if he is poisonous or not, if you licked him for the test, you will be dead. You gave the prime minister a chance thinking he was good, but when you (people) licked that venom. Therefore, you always have to think about the country,” Kharge said during the gathering. Kharge withdraws his remark Meanwhile, a few hours later, Kharge recanted his statement saying: “It was not aimed at Prime Minister Modi, what I meant was that the BJP ideology is ‘like a snake’ I never said this personally for Prime Minister Modi, what I said is that their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it your death is certain.” It was not aimed at PM Modi, what I meant is that BJP ideology is “like a snake”. I never said this personally for PM t.co/cyI4E4eWyC — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023 Congress leader Gaurav Vallabh clarified Kharge’s remark. Gaurav Vallabh said: “PM said-raincoat mein pehen ki nahate hain. It’s Mr PM. Who said Congressi vidhwa. Who said Khooni panja. Kharge was pointing out polarization politics. Venomous politics. Why a SM of the country saying there will be riots.” Congress and BJP are launching serious allegations against each other just days before voting for Karnataka’s elections. The Congress accused the Bommai government of Karnataka of taking 40% commission on the contracts while the BJP accused the Congress of appeasement. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold a series of rallies and roadshows in the state to build momentum for the BJP. The Prime Minister is expected to start his campaign from April 28 and will continue until May 7. Karnataka assembly elections will be held on May 10. The result will be announced on May 13. The BJP is sparing no effort to seize power for the second time in Karnataka. Top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Party Chairman JP Nadda, have campaigned aggressively across the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/pm-modi-is-like-venomous-snake-if-you-touch-it-says-congress-president-mallikarjun-kharge-article-99814459 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos