Xi tells Zelenskyy China will send envoy to Ukraine to discuss ‘political settlement’ of war with Russia

beijing – Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that Beijing would send an envoy to Ukraine to discuss a possible “political settlement” to Russia’s war with the country. Beijing has previously avoided getting involved in conflicts between other countries, but appears to be trying to assert itself as a global diplomatic force after organize talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March that led them to restore diplomatic relations after a seven-year hiatus.

Xi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call that a Chinese envoy would visit Ukraine and “other countries” to discuss a possible political settlement, according to a government statement reported by state television. Chinese state.

He made no mention of Russia or the invasion of Ukraine last year. He also did not say whether the Chinese envoy could visit Moscow.

Xi-Zelenskyy’s phone call was long overdue after Beijing said it wanted to mediate in the war.



Why is it important?

China is the only major government that has friendly relations with Moscow as well as economic leverage as the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas after the United States and its allies halted most of their purchases.

Beijing, which sees Moscow as a diplomatic partner in opposing US domination of world affairs, has refused to criticize the invasion and has used its status as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. to deflect diplomatic attacks on Russia.

Zelenskyy said earlier he welcomed a Chinese offer to mediate.

Senior US officials, on the other hand, claimed earlier this year that China was planning to provide Russia with lethal aid for its war effort in Ukraine.

China as a global mediator

Xi’s government has pursued a greater role in global diplomacy as part of a drive to restore China to what the ruling Communist Party sees as its rightful status as a political and economic leader and build an international order. that favors Beijing’s interests.

This is a sharp reversal after decades of avoiding involvement in other countries’ conflicts and most international affairs while focusing on domestic economic development.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran issued a surprise announcement, following talks in Beijing, that they would reopen embassies in each other’s capitals after a seven-year hiatus. China has good relations with both as a major buyer of oil.

Last week, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts that his country was ready to help facilitate the peace talks.

Wednesday’s statement warned against the danger of nuclear warsuggesting that Beijing may also have been motivated by what it sees as the growing danger of more destructive conflict.

Mediation between Ukraine and Russia would increase China’s presence in Eastern Europe, where Beijing has tried to forge ties with other governments. This has prompted some European officials to complain that China is trying to gain leverage over the European Union.

What are China’s relations with Russia?

China is the closest the isolated government of President Vladimir Putin has to a major ally. Xi and Putin issued a joint statement ahead of the February 2022 invasion that said their governments had “boundless friendship.”



Beijing tried to appear neutral but repeated Russian justifications for the invasion.

Xi received a warm welcome from Putin during a visit to Moscow in March. China’s defense minister visited Russia this month.

China has stepped up its purchases of Russian oil and gas for its energy-hungry economy, helping to offset the loss of revenue resulting from Western sanctions. In exchange, China gets lower prices, although details were not disclosed.

What are China’s relations with Ukraine?

China was Ukraine’s largest trading partner before the invasion, although on a smaller scale than Sino-Russian trade.

In 2021, Ukraine announced plans for Chinese companies to build trade-related infrastructure.

Zelenskyy’s government was more ambivalent towards Beijing after it was clear that Xi would not try to stop Putin’s war, but the two sides remained friendly.

Following claims by US officials of possible ‘lethal aid’, Qin, the foreign minister, pledged this month that China would not supply arms to either side, a commitment that benefits the country. Ukraine, which received tanks, rockets and other armaments from US and European governments.

China’s ambassador to France recently sparked an uproar in Europe, however, when he suggested the former Soviet republics – a group that includes Ukraine – might not be sovereign nations. This was in line with Putin’s comments denying Ukrainian sovereignty.

Beijing then reassured former Soviet states to respect their sovereignty and said the ambassador’s comments were a personal opinion and not official policy.