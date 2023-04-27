Why many Turks in Germany still vote for Erdogan

(Written by Burak nveren)

Turks living in Turkey will not be the only ones to vote for a new president and a new parliament in the upcoming general elections on May 14. Turkish citizens from all over the world will also participate. This is also true in Germany, which has the largest Turkish diaspora. According to a migration report released five years ago by the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), around 2.8 million people living in Germany have a Turkish immigrant background, and around half of them have Turkish nationality.

Between April 27 and May 9, Turkish citizens residing in Germany can vote at 14 foreign representative offices and consulates. Turkey’s Consul General Turhan Kaya told DW he was unable to reveal details of the voting process as he was awaiting approval from German authorities. The outcome of the election is still up in the air, and this time Recep Tayyip Erdoğan could actually lose. His challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the social-democratic and Kemalist Republican People’s Party (CHP) enjoys broad political and societal support.

Erdogan’s strong base of support in Germany

If the elections were held in Germany, Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) would win a decisive victory.

Metin Sirin has lived in Cologne for 43 years. He worked for Ford-Werke, a subsidiary of Ford Motor Company, for four decades, and was an active union member. Sirin has already voted for Erdogan, and he told DW he will do so again in the next election. “My sympathy for the AKP has grown over the past 20 years,” he said.

“People of Turkish origin in Germany vote overwhelmingly for Erdogan. This is the reality,” says Yunus Ulusoy from the Center for Turkish Studies and Integration Research (ZfTI) at the University of Duisburg-Essen. Nearly 63% of Turks living in Germany voted for Erdogan’s constitutional referendum in 2017, although only 51% of Turks living in Turkey supported the measure. The referendum transformed the country from a parliamentary system to a presidential system. The country’s presidential elections in 2018 followed a similar trend as 64.8% of Turks living in Germany voted for Erdogan, while 52.6% of the Turkish population voted for his re-election.

Support for Erdogan among Turks is also not so widespread in other foreign countries. In 2018, Erdogan received only 17% of the votes of Turkish citizens living in the United States, 21% of those living in the United Kingdom, 35% of those living in Iran and 29% of those in Qatar.

German Turks under fire

The electoral tendencies of Turks living in Germany have been heavily criticized. One of the points raised is that their preferences were contradictory: how could Turkish Germans vote for the social democrats or the Green Party in Germany, according to the argument, while simultaneously voting for the Islamist and conservative AKP? in Turkey ?

For Sirin, it is a rational choice, and far from fanatical, perhaps even a sign of the degree of openness of conservative Turkish voters in Germany. “People vote for the party that represents their interests. It’s a positive thing,” Sirin said.

Political analysts see the situation the same way. “Even when living abroad, people still turn to parties with similar views to theirs. Once the question among the Turks was ‘should I vote for the Christian Democrat CDU or the SPD? Many Turkish voters were working class at the time, which meant that the international orientation of the SPD was closer to the preferences of Turkish conservatives than that of the conservative CDU,” explained the Ulusoy integration expert.

“Fascinated by Germany”

The first Turks who emigrated to Germany came mainly from the rural Anatolian region, which is quite conservative. “When people migrate, the values ​​they bring with them continue to develop. Their religious-conservative views are preserved in the diaspora,” Ulusoy said.

An important factor in Sirin’s decision to vote for the AKP was Turkey’s development under Erdogan’s leadership. He is very pleased with advances in various fields, including healthcare, traffic and defense, and compares the Turkey of today to the Germany of its past. “When we arrived here, we were fascinated by Germany. We thought government offices, hospitals, and highways were all stunning. We thought it was a shame not to see anything like it in Turkey. However, over the past 20 years we have seen the quality of our hospitals and highways reach world standards.

Sirin went on to explain that the services in consulates and the rights of Turks living abroad have improved significantly since Erdogan came to power. It means a lot to Turkish citizens who live in other countries. He also mentioned that citizens can now pay to be exempted from military service. “It’s a great achievement from the AKP, and that’s why they have my support,” Sirin said, adding that Turks have been able to vote in foreign representative offices since 2014, which was not not possible before.

Demonization versus belonging

Ulusoy criticized the fact that many Germans did not even try to understand the voting habits of conservative Turks. While it was easy to “ideologically judge or scandalize” these voting trends, he said, there should be more effort to understand what motivates voters. Ulusoy also suggested that the German public was focusing too much on Turkish voting habits.

“Are German Turks the only ones to vote in their country of origin? Of course not. Italians living in Germany can also vote and a right-wing government was recently elected in Italy. Yet nobody knows how Italians living in Germany voted, and nobody is curious about it,” Ulusoy explained.

Erdogan seems to be filling a void left open by the German state. “For the past 60 years, German politicians have struggled to recognize Turks and tell them ‘You belong to this country, whether you founded BioNTech or are a youngster who took part in riots on the evening of New Year. Even when you make a mistake, you are still one of us. Erdogan communicates exactly that. He tells them “no matter where you are or what nationality you are, you belong to us”.

Sociologist Sabrina Mayer from the University of Bamberg shares a similar view. “It’s easy for Erdogan to reach people with roots in Turkey who yearn to be appreciated for their Turkish heritage,” she told DW. She believes that the political class in Germany has never given German Turks a sense of belonging to German society. Mayer pointed out that the naturalization process for Turkish citizens in Germany has long since been streamlined as it was for other groups, such as Russians living in Germany.

Electoral behavior and spite

“These factors push young people, third-generation immigrants for example, to vote for Erdogan out of spite,” Ulusoy said. Sirin agrees: “In recent years, conservatives [Turkish] people have been expelled by German political parties because of Erdogan. This is a truly unfortunate development. The exclusion provokes a reaction, and eventually people start supporting Erdogan as a result.

Regardless of the outcome of the May 14 general election, Sirin still wants to exercise its right to vote and be represented. “Even though I have lived in Germany for 43 years, I still cannot vote in local elections. It’s exclusion and it makes me sad. In Türkiye, on the other hand, I have the right to vote. I am proud to be able to help determine something that has an impact on our citizens.

This article has been translated from German.