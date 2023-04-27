Latest from Trump today: E Jean Carroll takes a stand in rape trial as Donald Trump fails to stop his testimony





Donald Trump reacts to Joe Bidens 2024 re-election campaign announcement

E Jean Carroll will return to the witness box on Thursday morning as his civil rape trial against Donald Trump continues in a Manhattan courthouse.

The former advice columnist spoke out on Wednesday and fought back tears as she described the alleged assault in gruesome detail.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, she testified, before going into detail about the day she claims Mr Trump attacked her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store.

She held back tears as she recalled the extremely painful rape and revealed the heavy toll it took on her life.

Ms. Carroll will continue her testimony on Thursday before facing cross-examination by Mr. Trump’s lawyers.

Mr Trump was warned by the judge to stop talking about the case after he took to Truth Social to brand the trial a witch hunt while spouting shameful assumptions about the rape.

Meanwhile, in another legal blow for the former president, he failed to stop Mike Pence from testifying in a criminal investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

A judge dismissed his appeal to block his former vice president from testifying before special counsel Jack Smith.

In another legal blow for the former president, Donald Trump failed to stop Mike Pence from testifying in a criminal investigation into his efforts to nullify the 2020 election.

A judge dismissed his appeal to block his former vice president from testifying before special counsel Jack Smith.

It was not immediately clear what day Mr. Pence could appear before the grand jury, which has been investigating for months the events leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and efforts by Mr. Trump and his allies to overturn the election. in his favour.

Rachel Sharp27 April 2023 13:30

1682596800VOICE: Don’t listen to Donald Trump. Many rape victims don’t scream and most never report their assaults

Am I at all surprised that Donald Trump has appalling views on rape? No. I didn’t expect the man who gave us the phrase to grab them by the p***y to have a comprehensive, knowledgeable, and empathetic understanding of these issues. So I can’t say I fell off my chair in shock when the former president, in responding to the rape allegations he is currently facing in court, managed to spread several harmful myths about sexual assault in four short sentences.

To recap: Trump is currently charged in a civil lawsuit brought by writer E Jean Carroll, who alleges that Trump raped her in 1996, in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store. Trump has denied those allegations.

Carroll filed a lawsuit, alleging defamation and assault, last year under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows survivors of sexual assault who were over 18 at the time of the incident. abuse to sue their abusers, regardless of when the abuse occurred. (This case is separate from another defamation lawsuit Carroll filed against Trump in 2019, in which she alleged that Trump defamed her in statements he made to deny her claims.)

Clmence Michallon27 April 2023 13:00

1682595027E Jean Carroll to face Trump lawyers in cross-examination today

Rachel Sharp27 April 2023 12:30

1682593200Carroll says she hasn’t been romantically involved since the assault

As Ms Carrolls’ testimony resumed on Wednesday, she said she had not been romantically involved since she was allegedly raped by Mr Trump in the mid-1990s.

When asked why, she said: The short answer is, because Donald Trump raped me.

She noted that she got into trouble with Mr. Trump after flirting with him.

It’s impossible for me to even look [a man] and smile, she says, according to Law & Crime.

When asked if she had ever had sex since the assault, she said no.

Her voice cracked when she talked about her private life.

He’s the one who can’t admit out loud that there’s been pain, she says.

About her public persona, she said, It’s my facade. I’m invincible. I solve other people’s problems.

Gustaf Kilander27 April 2023 12:00

1682591427Trump seems to forget Melania’s birthday

Donald Trump seemed to forget all about his wife Melania’s birthday on Wednesday as he posted numerous messages on Truth Social but did not publicly acknowledge his special day.

Melania turned 53 on Wednesday and celebrated by spending the day with friends at Mar-A-Lago, according to People.

Meanwhile, her husband used the day to protest his civil rape trial and GOP rival Ron DeSantis.

Rachel Sharp27 April 2023 11:30

1682589600Trump has remained silent on the Bud Light boycott. Turns out he owns Anheuser-Busch stock

When conservative activists and Maga influencers called for a boycott of Bud Light beer over a sponsorship deal with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, one notable GOP figure remained silent on the issue: former President Donald Trump.

The silence of the twice-impeached ex-presidents on the seething controversy has stood out among GOP presidential candidates, many of whom have spoken out against Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch InBev.

A possible Republican White House hopeful and Mr Trump’s top rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, said a boycott of the drink was warranted because the company’s decision to partner with Ms Mulvaney, a TikTok star who received an invite to the White House last fall, rubbed his face in it.

So if you as a consumer are like, yeah, they do that, but I’m gonna keep drinking anyway. Well, they will continue to do so, Mr. DeSantis said, before touting the power of the selective boycott. So I think we have the power as consumers to make our voices heard and not over all companies because sometimes conservative consumers aren’t going to make a dent in certain companies. This one is one, he said during an appearance on The Benny Show.

Andrew Feinberg27 April 2023 11:00

1682586000Ivanka Trump separates from her brothers as she abandons the legal team in the fight against the Trump Organization

The resort and hotel chain business is charged in New York civil court with defrauding banks and other financial interests by wrongfully inflating and deflating the value of their assets in order to obtain loans, getting tax benefits, getting better insurance rates, and for a whole host of reasons that have enriched the coffers of Trump organizations.

The lawsuit comes as the company was found guilty in a New York criminal court last December of running a decade-long criminal tax evasion scheme.

On Friday, Forbes reports that Mrs. Trump replaced a pair of attorneys who represented Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka, with attorney Bennet Moskowitz of Troutman Pepper; The hiring of Mr. Moskowitz also coincided with the departure of two other lawyers whom Ivanka Trump had retained separately from her brothers.

John Bowden27 April 2023 10:00

1682582400I was ashamed. I thought it was my fault

Telling her friend, TV presenter Carol Martin, about meeting Mr Trump, Ms Carroll said she told him not to publicly accuse Mr Trump.

Keep it to yourself, Ms Martin said at the time, according to Ms Carroll. He has 200 lawyers. Hell bury you.

Ms. Martin should testify.

Ms Carroll was asked why she didn’t say anything at the time, she said I would never report something like that, according to Law & Crime.

She said Roger Ailes, her boss at Fox News, who was later fired after facing sexual harassment allegations, would have fired me. He was a friend of Donald Trump.

I was ashamed. I thought it was my fault, she added.

She said women who have been sexually assaulted are considered unclean goods.

People say, you’re so brave. You are so brave, she said, but also added, I don’t know.

She said people wonder if women should have been smarter, should have screamed or shouldn’t have flirted.

Gustaf Kilander27 April 2023 09:00

1682578800E Trial Judge Jean Carroll asks Trump to stop posting on Truth Social

The judge in the civil rape trial between Donald Trump and E Jean Carroll has demanded the former president stop posting on Truth Social after he broke his silence on the court proceedings in a furious rant.

The former president spoke to Truth Social on Wednesday morning ahead of the first day of testimony in the explosive case against Ms. Carroll, who accused Mr. Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room. Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

In a pair of messages, he branded the case a witch hunt by making a misleading suggestion about the key evidence in the case: the dress Ms Carroll wore on the day of the alleged rape.

The E. Jean Carroll, Mrs. Bergdorf Goodman case is a made-up scam, Mr. Trump wrote. His lawyer is a political operative, funded by a big political donor who they say didn’t exist, to get caught lying about it.

Watch his interview on CNN before and after the commercial break – Like a different person. She said there was a dress, using old Monica Lewinsky’s stuff, so she didn’t want to produce it. The dress should be allowed to be part of the case. This is a fraudulent and false story – Witch Hunt!

Gustaf Kilander and Bevan Hurley27 April 2023 08:00

1682575200I don’t put bad things in my diary

Mr Trump’s lawyer said during opening arguments that Ms Carroll did not write about the alleged rape in her diary.

I am very superstitious. I don’t put bad things in my diary, she said when asked why, according to Law & Crime.

Gustaf Kilander27 April 2023 07:00

