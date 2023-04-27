Who counts as a cyclist in London?

Ten years ago, Boris Johnson, then Mayor of London, described his vision of a more cycle-friendly city. I want more women cycling, more older people cycling, more black and minority ethnic Londoners cycling, more cyclists from all walks of life, he wrote.

Since Johnson (or an appointed adviser) wrote these words, the number of cyclists plying the roads of London increased by 25% — thanks, in part, to a pandemic-related boost. The diversity of cyclists has also increased: in 2021, TfL Research found that for the first time ever, black, Asian and minority ethnic Londoners were as likely to have cycled in the previous 12 months as white Londoners. Always, a press release proclaimedsignificant barriers to diversifying cycling in the city remain, including the need for more protected cycle paths, less traffic on side streets, and better supply of bicycle parking.

All true, I’m sure. But there are undoubtedly more insidious social barriers that not only prevent cycling among certain demographic groups, but actively label existing cyclists within those groups as antisocial nuisances on wheels.

It’s something I’ve been thinking about ever since I became a regular cyclist myself, one of those who converted during the pandemic. I tend to cycle outside of commuting hours, with many London cyclists who aren’t white, middle class, coming down the 2pm cycle path at 8am to their senior consultant jobs at Deloitte. In particular, I’ve noticed how many young black boys and men from low-income backgrounds use bikes: busy school children and teenagers – usually skillfully jimmied TfL and Lime bikes, older cohorts perched on mountain bikes and BMXs. It’s not bright, upwardly mobile ethnic minority Londoners that diversity reports seem geared towards cycling in the first place. There is already a rich cycling tradition within these circles. But their use of the bike is not seen as an opportunity for further engagement and investment, rather it is criminalized, a new documentary reveals.

If the Streets Were on Fire, directed by Alice Russell, examines the fortunes of BikeStormz, a cycling initiative set up by activist Mac Ferrari-Guy. BikeStormz aims to be a space for young people away from the epidemic of violent crime that is ravaging low-income communities in London (a burden disproportionately carried by ethnic minorities). Throughout the film, its protagonists speak of two Londons: the city seen by those who are removed from the crisis (and often setting its political agenda in the government, thanks to the constrained power of the town hall) versus the city experienced by those who are in the first line. The social scaffolding is crumbling thanks to 13 years of Conservative cuts. Research shows that economic poverty is the main cause of youth violenceregardless of the role of factors such as social networks In fanning the flames.

BikeStormz regularly attracts hundreds of young, mostly male cyclists, thousands when it comes to his annual ride through central London against knife crime. The goal of the project is to keep children away from where the potential for violence is hottest, Ferrari-Guy explains at one point in the film. This means physically removing people from trouble spots where problems may arise and bringing them into a community that offers respite and an alternative path. With few resources, BikeStormz tries to fill a void left by the erosion of social services and spaces for young people. That’s not how the authorities see it, however.

Captured on camera is the real-time attempt to criminalize BikeStormz riders by various authorities. In one scene, Ferrari-Guy is shown in a meeting with an unnamed branch of the Met Police discussing complaints made about BikeStormz. A middle-aged white officer airs his grievances. The size of the BikeStormz rides creates significant community tensions, he says. Young people on bikes are intimidating and their behavior borders on criminal. He cites graffiti, litter and even wheelies as problems.

On several occasions, the officer highlights the distress BikeStormz is causing to members of the public. The young cyclists participating in the race, it is clearly conveyed, do not belong to this group. Instead, they threaten him and the wider social order.

We are now getting to the stage where we are really looking to arrest some of the young people, he concludes. Ferrari-Guy tries to explain the project and the origins of many children. They are children! he said, exasperated. They have nothing without education […] [They] can’t get a record, that’s not fair. It is in vain.

Later, an encounter in the street with the police drives the point home. Children do tricks in a central London tunnel. Ferrari-Guy protests to two officers at the mouth of the underpass. Officers are unmoved, they have received reports from cyclists who are members of the public who say they were unable to make it through the tunnel. As Ferrari-Guy refutes these claims, an officer turns around sharply. Don’t get behind me, he said abruptly to a small black boy sitting on a bicycle, watching the interaction. When Ferrari-Guy tries to assure him that this child will do him no harm, the officer retorts. It’s a matter of security, he snaps.

Undeterred, Ferrari-Guy returns to his starting point: the dispersal of BikeStormz gatherings is an obstacle to broader strategies to reduce knife crime in the city. It has nothing to do with a knife crime, the officer said. His obstruction of a highway, his partner intervenes. Ferrari-Guy and the police speak two different languages. As the documentary draws to a close, BikeStormz is slowly forced to give ground, at one point being confined to a secluded brownfield for its rallies.

It is a damning condemnation of the gulf between the words and deeds of political leaders in London and the Met. These organizations say they are committed to fighting violent crime and providing spaces for vulnerable youth, as well as expanding diversity in cycling. But the treatment of BikeStormz riders shows that frankly, they don’t have the imagination or the will to do either. Even when grassroots activists do all the hard work of organizing much-needed programs, they find themselves and their charges threatened with criminal charges rather than funding.

Not that funding for cycling businesses is readily available. Successive cuts ensured this, with corporate sponsorship often filling gaps in disparate ways. Meanwhile, TfL bikes that are expensive at the point of use remain absent from certain South Central London boroughsOr ethnic minority populations cross with low-income households. When (limited) expansions of TfL docking stations are announced, it is usually due to a influx of money from property developers part of the problem in the way London is remodeled for the wealthy. All these problems are linked. The question of who becomes a cyclist in our capital is a question that really arises: who is welcome here? And who has the right of way and visibility on these streets?

Cycling is much more than a hobby. Now in his twenties, Miles C credits him with providing him with a way out of the gang culture he got sucked into as a teenager in his field. Shot after shot, the documentary shows him lovingly taking care of his bike, sometimes assisted by his young son. Miles doesn’t just ride: he builds, he tinkers, he trains and is a leader for young participants in BikeStormz events. Through cycling, he has developed an extremely valuable skill set, both practical and emotional. At an event for the film’s release, he told me that cyclists could spend up to 12 hours a day on their bikes. If young men like Miles aren’t cyclists, who are?