‘Donald Trump raped me,’ accuser E Jean Carroll told New York court | American News





A writer who claims Donald Trump raped her nearly three decades ago in a department store locker room has told a court: ‘I’m here to try to get my life back.

‘I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he lied and said it didn’t happen,’ E Jean Carroll told jurors in court New York Federal.

“He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here trying to get my life back.”

The 79-year-old former Elle magazine advice columnist is seeking unspecified damages from Mr Trump.

Image: Donald Trump denies the allegations made against him. File Picture

On Wednesday, she took the witness stand for her civil trial against the former US president to testify about a chance encounter with him in the mid-1990s that she says turned violent.

She claimed that after meeting Mr Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan, they teased each other to try on a piece of lingerie.

Ms Carroll alleged they ended up alone together in a locker room, where Mr Trump pushed her against a wall and raped her before she pushed him away and ran away.

She told jurors she blamed herself and also feared she would be fired and that Mr Trump would retaliate if she reported the “extremely painful” encounter.

“As I sit here today, I can still feel it,” she said. “It made me unable to have a romantic life again.”

Asked by her lawyer if she had said “no” to Mr Trump, Ms Carroll replied “I may have said it”, but did not know it.

Since she first made her accusations in a 2019 memoir, Mr Trump, 76, has denied that a rape ever took place or that he even knew Ms Carroll.

He called her a “crazy job” and “mentally ill” and claimed she fabricated the rape allegation to boost sales of her book.

“I’m not settling a political score at all,” Ms Carroll said in court in Manhattan.

“I’m settling a personal score because he called me a liar on several occasions, and it really decimated my reputation.”

She said Mr Trump’s attacks caused Elle to fire her, costing her eight million readers, and left others convinced she was a liar.

When asked if she regretted ending her silence, she replied, “I’ve regretted it about 100 times, but in the end being able to get through my day in court is everything to me.”

Before the hearing began, Mr Trump – who is not expected to testify – called Ms Carroll’s lawyer a “political operative” and the rape allegation a “made up scam”.

“It’s a fraudulent and false story – a witch hunt!” Mr. Trump wrote in his Truth Social article.

Read more from Sky News: Rapper Fugees guilty of political conspiracyDisney sues governor in battle for control of theme parkKiller clown pleads guilty to murder

District Judge Lewis Kaplan has warned Mr Trump’s lawyers that he could face more legal trouble if he continues to discuss the case.

The lawsuit also includes a defamation claim Ms Carroll brought against Mr Trump for derogatory remarks he made about her in response to the rape allegations.

It takes place in federal civil court, which means that regardless of the outcome, Mr. Trump cannot be sent to prison.

It comes as Mr Trump is running again to become president.

The allegations would normally be too old to take to court, but in November New York State enacted a law allowing lawsuits for decades-old sexual abuse allegations.

