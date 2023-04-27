PDIP Reveals Jokowi – Megawati Gathering Familiarity Discusses Ganjar Pranowo





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo visited the residence of General President Megawati Soekarnoputri in Menteng, Central Jakarta on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Apart from the visit after Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah, the meeting also discussed Governor from Central Java reward Pranowo, who has just been nominated as a presidential candidate by the PDIP. “The meeting was held in an atmosphere full of intimacy, full of joy and also a little story of how when the announcement of Mr. Ganjar Pranowo was made by Mrs. Megawati Soekarnoputri is nominated as presidential candidate,” PDIP General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto said at the PDIP DPP office, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Hasto says meeting between Jokowi and Megawati, it lasted an hour. According to him, the meeting of the two personalities also conveyed a message concerning the presidential election. He said the meeting showed that everything related to the presidential election was the result of coordination and cooperation between many parties. According to him, the meeting also showed that the preparations for the presidential election were made for the greatest interest of the people. According to Hasto, the meeting certainly took place because it was influenced by the national political momentum that occurred after his party officially announced Ganjar as its presidential candidate. Hasto, who was also present at the meeting, said Jokowi and Megawati seemed very familiar talking about the latest political dynamics after Ganjar’s presidential election. “So even though the mood was Eid, the two leaders were in an intimate mood, also talking about the political dynamics after the determination of presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo. Everyone looks happy,” Hasto said. . Megawati officially announced the decision to nominate Ganjar as the PDIP presidential candidate during a press conference at Bogor Batutulis Palace, West Java on Friday, April 21, 2023. “At 1:45 p.m., saying bismillahhirohmanirohim appointed his brother Ganjar Pranowo, now Governor of Central Java, as a cadre and party officer to augment his posting as the candidate for President of the Republic of Indonesia from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle,” Megawati said when announcing the decision. Megawati announced reward as a presidential candidate on the eve of Eid, as Megawati wanted to give a “gift” to her party. Megawati announced Ganjar’s name as his presidential candidate after going through the process of being alone. Editor’s Pick: Jokowi and Wife Visit Megawati: Gathering to Discuss Politics After Presidential Candidate Determined

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1719306/pdip-ungkap-keakraban-silaturahmi-jokowi-megawati-bahas-ganjar-pranowo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos