E. Jean Carroll gives a moving testimony: “Donald Trump raped me”





Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll spoke on Wednesday to candidly recall a day three decades ago in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store when, as she told the court, Donald Trump raped me .

Carroll is suing the former president for battery under a New York law allowing adults who allege sexual abuse a one-time opportunity to sue, even if relevant statutes of limitations have expired.

Trump denies raping her, saying at various times that her story is a hoax or a scam and that he did not find Carroll attractive.

In this courtroom skit, E. Jean Carroll cries during her testimony on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Williams via Associated Press

She first went public with her accusation in June 2019, saying the incident happened in late 1995 or early 1996 at Bergdorf Goodman after meeting Trump.

He said, Hey, you’re that lady counsel. I said, Hey, you’re that real estate mogul, Carroll recalled Wednesday, New York Magazine reported. Trump reportedly asked for help buying a gift of lingerie.

I’m a bored advice columnist. I love giving advice, and here was Donald Trump asking me for advice on buying a gift, she said, according to Politico.

Earlier in the day, Carroll’s attorneys showed a photo of Carroll from around the same time, noting that she bears a strong resemblance to Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, The Washington Post reported.

Trump reportedly suggested Carroll try on a lace bodysuit and she responded by saying he should try it on, she described the vibe as light and fun.

That is, until Trump allegedly used his physical stature to pin her against a locker room wall, pull down her pantyhose and assault her.

I pushed him away, Carroll testified, according to the New York Times, adding that she was almost too scared to think.

E. Jean Carroll arrives in federal court in New York on Wednesday.

Seth Wenig via Associated Press

His fingers entered my vagina, which was extremely painful, she said, adding that Trump curved his fingers inside her body. Shortly after he inserted his penis inside her, she said, she was able to break free and run out of the locker room.

She said she only began to accept the gravity of what had happened when a friend pointed out to her that she had been raped.

The New York Times Kate Christobek observed that although Carroll became emotional at times, she was deliberate in her testimony, often taking long pauses to choose her words carefully and telling anecdotes of self-mockery.

She also repeated her claim that the alleged assault hampered her ability to enjoy sex and romance.

It left me unable to have a romantic life again, Carroll said, per Politico.

She testified that she had not had sex since the incident in the locker room.

The short answer is because Donald Trump raped me, Carroll said, according to the Times report.

In 2015, when Trump announced he would run for president, Carroll said she thought the idea sounded terrible: I thought he was evil.

As she offered her testimony, Trump took to her social media platform, Truth Social, to offer her criticism.

Does anyone think I would take an almost 60-year-old woman I didn’t know, from the front door of a busy department store (me being very famous, that’s an understatement!) , in a small box, and …. she, wrote Trump. (Carroll would have been in his early 50s at the time.)

It remains unclear whether Trump, who is currently embroiled in several high-profile court cases, will testify. He has not been in court so far this week.

Carroll is seeking unspecified damages in the trial, which is expected to continue Thursday with Carroll resuming testimony, according to The Washington Post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/e-jean-carroll-emotional-testimony-donald-trump-civil-trial_n_6449775fe4b03c1b88caed2e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos