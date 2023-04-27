Expensive fertilizer, Jokowi orders Agriculture Minister Syahrul to produce organic fertilizer





Organic fertilizers will be encouraged by the government for massive use by farmers. Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said President Joko Widodo has indicated that the need for guaranteed and quality food is a priority for the development and resilience of the country. In terms of maintaining feed, the issue of fertilizer is certainly a crucial thing and must be maintained. Therefore, fertilizer policy needs to be more organized with a variety of renewable instruments. President Jokowi also concluded that the regulations regarding fertilizers in the Agricultural (Permentan) Regulation Number 10 of 2022 must be adjusted immediately. Mr. President stressed today that organic fertilizers must be reinstated and that the Minister of Agriculture must immediately change PP number 10 after a process that must be carried out quickly, Syahrul said in his press statement on Thursday ( 04/27/2023). As for the Minister of Agriculture number 10 of 2022, it regulates the subsidized fertilizers, in article 2, it is stated that the subsidized fertilizers consist of urea and nitrogen, phosphate and potassium (NPK). With the revision of the Minister of Agriculture, the organic fertilizer production centers in the regions will be revived. Because the price of fertilizers around the world is increasing dramatically. The minister of agriculture has also been instructed by the president to do a pilot for the community or association with roadmap clear. Order to pilot with a sufficient number of local authorities or associationscartography, ter-rroad map correct. Start by building brain or training, he added. Later, with roadmap It is hoped that the community can create fertilizer and practice agricultural cultivation. The Minister of Agriculture said that according to the results of various researches, of the 7 million hectares in Indonesia, up to 2% had suffered quality degradation, especially in Java. Therefore, re-fertilizing the soil with organic fertilizers will be a task that needs to be done. In a very short time, I will communicate with various agricultural associations and observers, agricultural experts to formulate this, how important organic fertilizer is becoming, he concluded.

