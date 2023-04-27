Imran Khan rejects threat from ‘foreign agencies’, say men in Pakistan trying to kill him





Image source: AP Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Dismissing the Pakistani government’s claim that his life is under threat from ‘foreign agencies’, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday made a shocking claim that he identified six people in the country, including three new ones, who plotted to kill him.

Khan in a series of tweets on Thursday said he made a new video that his team sent to associates overseas. He claims ‘who wants to kill him and will be in public in case he is murdered’

“Minister of Interior (Sanaullah) says my life is threatened by foreign agencies. Let me make it clear to the whole country that the only threat to my life is from the 3 people I named after the attempt of Wazirabad assassination Same 3, + 3 more I identified in a video statement, I tried to eliminate myself on March 18 in the ICT court complex,” Khan said. “Among the six, three are those I named in the FIR after an assassination attempt on my life in Punjab in November last year,” Khan added.

After a gun attack on his gathering in the Wazirabad area, about 150 km from Lahore, in which he was shot in the leg, Khan accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the minister Interior Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer, a senior ISI officer, of hatching a plot to assassinate him.

In his tweets, Khan said emphatically that if he was murdered, those to blame would be those named in the video. “If an attempt is made now on my life, these same people will be responsible. Just as they tried to blame the Wazirabad attack on a religious extremist – a mere smokescreen – they are now trying to deceive again foreign agencies,” he said.

“I want it to be crystal clear to the nation that the only people responsible for any assassination attempt will be the people I have identified. They are petrified, I will be re-elected to power and hold them accountable, hence their efforts to assassinate me,” he said.

