Out of desperation, desperation: Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi on Congress means bogus pledge remark





By India Today News Desk: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark “Congress means fake guarantee”, which he made while virtually addressing BJP workers ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10, the Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister made the comments out of desperation and desperation. After Amit Shah & Yogi, now it’s Modi’s turn to make outrageous comments out of desperation & desperation. On May 10, the people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the BJP 40% Sarkara commission. A few days later, the Congressional guarantees will be implemented as we have done at RJ, CH and HP. pic.twitter.com/tgigfmLmcM

Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 27, 2023 Taking to Twitter, the head of the Congress Media Cell wrote, “After Amit Shah & Yogi, now it’s Modi’s turn to make outrageous comments due to desperation & desperation.” READ ALSO | How Rahul Gandhi Locates Congress’ Karnataka Poll Campaign “On May 10, the people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the BJP 40% Sarkara commission. A few days later, the Congressional guarantees will be implemented as we have done at RJ, CH and HP. Service on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route will start on Thursday,” he said. The senior Congress leader quoted the Prime Minister’s remark in his virtual address to BJP workers, where he said: “Congress means bogus guarantee, Congress means corruption guarantee. Congress is in this state where it cannot give any guarantees. And their warranty has also expired.” #SHOW | Congress means false guarantee, Congress means corruption guarantee. Congress is in this state where it cannot give any guarantees. And their warranty also expired…” Prime Minister Modi says while interacting with Karnataka BJP workers pic.twitter.com/k9OK81LDfK

ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023 In another tweet, the senior Congress official said, “It is now clear that the BJP is losing Karnataka decisively. The people’s response to the congressional leadership’s campaigns has been overwhelming. This explains Amit Shah’s 4-I strategy: Insult, Inflame, Incite & Intimidate. Shame on Shah! We raise it with the ECI. It is now clear that the BJP is losing Karnataka decisively. The people’s response to the congressional leadership’s campaigns has been overwhelming. This explains Amit Shah’s 4-I strategy: insult, inflame, incite and intimidate. Shame on Shah! We raise it with the ECI. Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 26, 2023 Jairam Ramesh’s statements came hours after senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and DK Shivakumar filed a police complaint at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru against the Home Secretary of the Union and leader of the BJP, Amit Shah, and the organizers of a rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make provocative statements, promote enmity and hatred and slander the opposition.

